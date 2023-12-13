South Carolina has already added two running backs from the transfer portal.

The college football transfer portal has been open for over a week now, and it has already been extremely busy. The season isn't even over yet as teams are preparing for bowl games, or in the case of the top four teams, the College Football Playoff. Those teams still have a lot on their plate, but for others, it's easier to jump right in. One team that can put all their focus on the portal is South Carolina football. The Gamecocks season is over, and South Carolina is already finding some success in the portal.

South Carolina picked up a nice addition to the team last week as former North Texas running back Oscar Adaway committed to the Gamecocks from the transfer portal. They weren't done yet, however, as former Arkansas football running back Raheim Sanders is now expected to transfer to South Carolina as well, according to an article from 247 Sports.

This is an incredible pickup for South Carolina. Raheim Sanders had a lot of injury trouble this past season, so he only carried the ball 62 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns. His 2022 season, however, shows how talented of a running back he can be. He finished the season with 222 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 6.5 YPC that season as well. Those are extremely impressive numbers.

The Gamecocks needed a pickup like this, and if Sanders can stay healthy next season, he could be one of the best running backs in the SEC. He's that good. This pickup could end up being a complete game changer for the South Carolina offense if all goes to plan.

South Carolina needed this one bad because of how bad the 2023 season went. At the end of 2022, the Gamecocks finally showed some life by beating Tennessee, who was in the playoff picture, and they finally knocked off rival Clemson. Shane Beamer had his squad looking like the 2023 season could be a good.

2023 was not a good one, however. The Gamecocks took a big step backwards this year and finished the season at 5-7 and missed a bowl game. The SEC is only going to get harder after this year, so Beamer better hope that these transfer additions can help his team next season. If they have another season like this one, he could be in trouble.