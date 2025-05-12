Georgia football scored a massive win in recruiting over Alabama and Tennessee. The Bulldogs are coming off another encouraging season under Kirby Smart that did end disappointingly. Georgia won yet another SEC championship but bowed out in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal to Notre Dame. The Bulldogs suffered multiple injuries during this spell, including a season-ending one to quarterback Carson Beck. Now Beck is off to Miami, while his backup last season, Gunner Stockton, who filled in admirably, is expected to start in 2025.

However, the turnover the Bulldogs are going through does not change expectations at all in Athens. Kirby Smart has rebuilt this roster to make another run at a national title, and along the way, come several significant wins in recruiting. A recent victory for one of Georgia's future rosters has been the commitment of Jordan Smith. National Recruiting / Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett confirmed the commitment of Jordan Smith. A 4-star safety out of Warner Robins, Georgia, the high school junior was considering several offers from SEC rivals.

Georgia football is looking to regain its stranglehold over college football

Kirby Smart is on the brink of building college football's next dynasty. The Bulldogs had won two straight national titles in 2021 and 2022 and looked like they would be the featured team in the sport going forward. While Georgia football has been very good the two years since, the program has taken a slight dip. Last season saw the program lose three games for the first time since 2018. The Bulldogs had a few decisive defeats to teams like Ole Miss and Notre Dame, which were eye-opening considering how dominant they've been over the past few years.

Georgia has a relatively light nonconference schedule in 2025, but the SEC is still as tough as ever. The Bulldogs will play at Tennessee, Auburn, and Mississippi State while hosting Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Texas. And then there's the annual neutral-site game against Florida. It's once again not going to be an easy path to navigate, but Georgia is expected to return to the College Football Playoff again. From there, Kirby Smart will try to win his third title in five years and ensure that, from his perspective, order has been restored.