The South Carolina Gamecocks football program is beginning a new era after Spencer Rattler left for the NFL and the New Orleans Saints. All offseason, it was a battle between LaNorris Sellers, Robby Ashford and Davis Beville. But, Shane Beamer made the official decision on Tuesday to start Sellers, per Jordan Kaye of The State.

“South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer named LaNorris Sellers the starting quarterback for the 2024 season opener, giving the reigns of the offense to the 6-foot-3, 240-pound South Florence High alum.”

Sellers played briefly last season for South Carolina as a true freshman while backing up Rattler. He threw for 86 yards with two touchdowns in the win over Furman in September and played in just two other games after that for a brief time.

But, he officially gets the nod to start the season under center for the South Carolina football program.

Shane Beamer details the decision on South Carolina QB1

It was a battle between Sellers and Ashford mainly, who transferred from Auburn. But, at the end of the day, Beamer has decided to roll with Sellers.

The South Carolina head coach informed both Ashford and Beville on Tuesday and mentioned why he chose Sellers, per Jordan Kaye.

“LaNorris has been consistent,” Beamer said. “He continues to get better each week. His poise, his consistency, his understanding of what we’re trying to do. He’s done what we’ve asked him to do coming out of spring practice.”

On the other hand, Beamer left the door open on Ashford getting some playing time as well and mentioned they will play the best option each week.

“The guy that gives us the best chance to be successful is gonna be the guy that’s out there week in and week out,” Beamer. “That’s not to say we’re gonna be rotating quarterbacks every play. We’re not doing that. But LaNorris has got to continue to progress like he has been, and Robby has to continue to progress like he has been. That’s only going to make it better.”

Ashford has a dual-threat ability that is intriguing to South Carolina, so there could be times when both Sellers and Ashford switch in and out to add different elements to the offense.

The South Carolina football team begins the 2024 season with a home game against Old Dominion where they are heavy favorites. After that, they face Kentucky on the road and then LSU at home, so it will be a couple of early tests for Sellers and the Gamecocks.