Published November 23, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

As if Tennessee football fans haven’t been through enough this last week, now they have to listen to Steve Spurrier. Spurrier, the longtime head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, was clearly impressed with his former squad’s huge effort against the Volunteers, one that effectively eliminated Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes.

Spurrier, who often clashed with Tennessee, both during his time as a player for the Florida Gators and as the coach of the Gamecocks, took some shots at the Volunteers on Tuesday in an interview with Gene Sapakoff of the Post and Courier.

“It was impressive,” Spurrier said. “And those receivers caught everything. And the O-line gave him time. Yeah, I almost feel sorry for Tennessee.

“They’re not going to win the division, they’re not going to win the SEC, they’re not going to get in that final four. They’re just going to have a little bit better than average year now. Someone told me, ‘Tennessee is probably headed for the Citrus Bowl now.’ I guess that’s kind of a mean thing to say.”

Steve Spurrier said he “almost feels sorry for Tennessee.” Almost. But that’s not all the former South Carolina football head coach said.

Spurrier proceeded to kick the Volunteers while they’re down, saying they won’t win the SEC East, or the SEC. He even said that they won’t make the College Football Playoff, something that seemed a certainty a few weeks ago.

The ex-Gamecocks coach finished up his takedown of Tennessee football, saying “someone” told him the Vols are “headed for the Citrus Bowl.”

Ouch. You think Steve Spurrier hates Tennessee? He has never hesitated to fire a shot their way over the years- and this is no different.

Spurrier is clearly enjoying watching the Vols season go south.