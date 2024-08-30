A new era is dawning for South Carolina State as the Bulldogs step onto the field under the fresh guidance of head coach Chennis Berry. After two decades under the legendary Buddy Pough, whose impact on the program is immeasurable, the Bulldogs are ready to turn the page and start a thrilling new chapter. Their first big test? A challenging showdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers, the defending Celebration Bowl champions.

Berry is stepping into big shoes left by Pough, who crafted a remarkable legacy with 146 wins, two national championships, and numerous MEAC titles. However, Berry is eager to build on this strong foundation, bringing his philosophy of toughness, strategic gameplay, and a “1-0 mindset” that he honed during his successful tenure at Benedict College.

At Benedict, Berry's defensive lines were known for their grit and determination, averaging just 10 points allowed per game last season while scoring 39 points per game. Now, the challenge is to bring that same level of excellence to the FCS with the Bulldogs.

On the other side, Florida A&M enters the matchup with a fierce reputation, boasting a 20-game home win streak at Bragg Memorial Stadium since 2018. Their offensive talent will put Berry's defensive strategies to the test right from the start. With new leadership, the Rattlers are navigating the transition after Willie Simmons, yet they continue to embody a culture of adaptability and smart in-game adjustments.

Quarterback Daniel Richardson, a recent transfer from FAU, has quickly established himself as a leader, showcasing impressive skills with 22 completions on 30 attempts, racking up 286 yards and three touchdowns in last week's MEAC/SWAC Challenge victory over Norfolk State. Richardson is a game-changer, helping get the offense going after the Rattlers started the game in a 14-0 deficit.

Berry is used to playing talented quarterbacks such as Fort Valley State's Kelvin Durham and former Allen University quarterback and 2023 SIAC MVP David Wright. Now, he and his coaching staff are tasked with concocting a game plan to contain Richardson and mitigate FAMU's offensive scheme.

The Bulldogs will be counting on a talented mix of players, many of whom have experience from Benedict's championship-winning teams. Offensive standouts Eric Phoenix, Deondra Duehart, Caiden High, and Nick Sowell are all geared up to make their mark, promising an exciting and robust attack aimed at breaking through the Rattlers' defenses.

On the defensive side, new transfers Jayden Broughton and Joshua Barker play crucial roles in upholding the fierce reputation of Berry's defensive units.

For Berry and South Carolina State, Saturday's game is more than just another matchup; it's a golden opportunity to make a statement. As underdogs, the Bulldogs are fired up to showcase their resilience and determination against a top-tier opponent. The blend of Berry's strategic vision and the experience of his players set the stage for a thrilling showdown.

While the Rattlers have the advantage of home field and a formidable lineup, history has a way of repeating itself. The last team to defeat Florida A&M at Bragg Memorial Stadium was Pough's Bulldogs back in 2018 in a 44-21 contest. Can Berry channel that history and launch his tenure with a monumental victory?

This matchup marks the beginning of what could be a defining era for South Carolina State under Berry's leadership. A win would not only solidify the Bulldogs' presence in the MEAC and FCS football at large but also herald the start of a new legacy rooted in the successes of the past.

But, Chennis Berry and the Bulldog's goal is simple: go 1-0 each week.