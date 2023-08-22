The battle between South Carolina State football and Jackson State football has been heated since the 2021 Celebration Bowl. There may no longer be Deion Sanders to look forward to in these matchups but Coach TC Taylor and Buddy Pough have ensured that they will put on a show. Their matchup is set to kick off the HBCU college football season for the MEAC and SWAC. Coach Buddy is already looking forward to it.

South Carolina State football does not get the spotlight a lot nor does any HBCU. But, the tides have been shifting in their favor and giving them exposure. They will be featured in the MEAC-SWAC challenge along with Jackson State football. The two have a history of rivalry with one another and that may be enough to pull ratings up for ABC.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Buddy Pough could not contain his excitement amid the start of the college football season. He even outlined his huge expectations for fans at home who would be watching, via HBCU Sports.

“It’s fun. We get a chance to play on ABC. We’ll be one of the only schools playing,” he said about the scarce opportunities given to schools like SC State. Nonetheless, he expects a larger turnout for viewers when they match up against TC Taylor's squad, “All the colleges in the HBCU will be watching. All the ingredients that you want are there. We should have a good viewership.”

It should be a fun new chapter in this growing rivalry. Maybe, they will face off again during the Celebration Bowl.