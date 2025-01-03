ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of the SEC season as South Carolina faces Mississippi State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

South Carolina comes into the game at 10-3 on the year. They lost their opening game of the year, against North Florida. They would also lose two of the next five games, falling to Indiana and Xavier. Since then, they have won seven straight, including a win over a 25th-ranked Clemson. Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 12-1 on the year. They opened up the season at 6-0 but then would fall to Butler. It was a tight game in the first half, but Butler would pull away to win the game 87-77. Since then, they have won six more in a row. That includes wins over ranked teams in Pitt and Memphis.

Since 1992, these two teams have faced off 48 times. Mississippi State leads the series since then, going 29-19 over South Carolina. Still, South Carolina won both games last year, including winning 93-89 in overtime on the road in the second game last year.

Here are the South Carolina-Mississippi State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Mississippi State Odds

South Carolina: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +420

Mississippi State: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -580

Over: 142.5 (-105)

Under: 142.5 (-115)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is ranked 65th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 86th in offensive efficiency while sitting 60th in defensive efficiency. South Carolina is led by their defense this year. They are 41st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 36th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, opponents average just 10.1 assists per game against South Carolina, 20th in the nation.

Collin Murray-Boyles has led the way for South Carolina this year. He is scoring 16.6 points per game this year while adding 9.3 rebounds per game this year. Both of those numbers lead the team. Further, he is assing 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Nick Pringle. Pringle is scoring 10.6 points per game but adds 6.7 rebounds per game on the season.

In the backcourt, Jamarii Thomas leads the way. He is scoring 12.6 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He also leads the team with 3.3 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jacobi Wright. Wright is scoring 9.3 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State is ranked 22nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 14th in offensive efficiency while sitting 40th in defensive efficiency. Mississippi State has been great on offense this year. They are 26th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 18th in the nation in assists per game. Further, they are sixth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Josh Hubbard leads the way for Mississippi State this year. He comes into the game with 17.5 points per game, while also adding 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Cluasell Harris Jr. Harris is scoring 10.5 points per game, with 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, KeShawn Murphy leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, with 7.8 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 10.2 points and adds two assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. He is joined by Cameron Matthews, who leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes in with 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He also adds 7.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Finally, Michael Kwoko has been strong this year. He is averaging 7.6 points per game, while also having 5.3 rebounds and a block on the season.

Final South Carolina-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Turnovers could be a major turning point in this game. Mississippi State is tenth in the nation in turnovers, while South Carolina is 94th in the nation. Further, Mississippi State is 36th in the nation in opponent turnovers, while South Carolina is 299th in the forcing of turnovers. Further, Mississippi State has a rebounding advantage in this one. They are 25th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while South Carolins is 104th in defensive rebounding percentage. Conversely, South Carolina is just 202nd in offensive rebounding percentage, while Mississippi State is 99th on the defensive side. Take Mississippi State in this one.

Final South Carolina-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State -9.5