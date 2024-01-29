Two of the top three teams in the SEC face off as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Tennessee prediction and pick.

South Carolina comes into the game sitting at 17-3 on the year, while sitting 5-2 on the year in SEC play, good for third in the conference. Their first loss of the year was a five-point loss to Clemson. They have since only lost twice. It was a 27-point loss to Alabama and a five-point loss to Georgia. Since the loss to Georgia, they have won three straight, including a 17-point win over a sixth-ranked Kentucky team.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is 15-4 on the year, but 5-1 in SEC play, second in the conference. They opened the season 4-0, before losing to Purdue, Kansas, and UNC in three straight games. Since then, Tennessee has beaten Illinois and given Alabama their only conference loss. The one conference loss for Tennessee was to Mississippi State by five, but they have won four straight since then.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Tennessee Odds

South Carolina: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +760

Tennessee: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -1300

Over: 137.5 (-102)

Under: 137.6 (-120)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina comes in ranked 55th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 59th in adjusted offense effects while sitting 57th in adjusted defensive efficiency. South Carolina is 167th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 132nd in effective field goal percentage. Still, they move the ball well, sitting 64th in assists per game and 37th is assist to assist-to-turnover ratio. Meechie Johnson comes in leading the team in points per game this year. He comes in with 15.7 points per game this year. Meanwhile, B.J. Mack comes in with 13.9 points per game. Ta'Lon comes in leading the team in assists this year with 4.3 per game. He is also shooting 51.4 percent from the field and has 10.0 points per game.

South Carolina is 118th in rebounds per game this year. They are 46th in defensive rebound percentage this year. Mack is leading the way here as well. He comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game this year. Cooper and Johnson have also been solid on the boards. Cooper comes in with 4.5 rebounds per game, while Johnson has 4.1 per game. Meanwhile, Collin Murray-Boyles comes in with four rebounds per game while scoring 17.9 points per game.

South Carolina is 15th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 31st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Meechie Johnson leads the team with .9 steals per game, while Murray-Boyles leads with .8 blocks per game this year.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee comes in ranked fourth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 18th in adjusted offensive efficiency and second in adjusted defensive efficiency. Tennessee ranks 43rd in the nation in points per game this year but sits 13th in assists-to-made field goal ratio and 17th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Dalton Knecht comes in leading the offense this year. He comes in with 19.5 points per game this year while shooting 49.0 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Jonas Aidoo comes in with 11.9 points per game and is shooting great this year. He is shooting 53.0 percent from the field this year. Tennessee also has Zakai Zeigler, who comes in with 10.2 points per game but leads the team with 5.1 assists per game this year.

Tennessee has been solid on the glass, sitting 30th in the nation in rebounding. They are top 50 in the nation in offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding. Jonas Aidoo leads the way here. He comes in with 7.5 rebounds per game this year. Further, Josiah-Jordan James comes in with 6.6 rebounds per game, while also assing 10.1 points per game of his own.

Tennessee is 36th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting fourth in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Zackai Zeigler comes in with 1.7 steals per game this year, while James comes in with 1.3 steals per game. Tennesssee has 8.1 steals per game, while just turning over the ball 10.8 times per game before.

Final South Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Tennessee is one of the most efficient teams in the SEC this year. They have already knocked off the team currently in first in the conference in Alabama, and minus the slip up to Mississippi State, have been fairly dominant in the process. South Carolina has upset Kentucky but has lost to both Alabama and Georgia. The big red flag is their game with Alabama. That was a 27-point loss. Alabama has a better offense than Tense, but nowhere near the defense. With that, expect this game to be more like the Alabama one for South Carolina, as they fall by double digits.

Final South Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -13.5 (-114)