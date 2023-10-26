South Carolina and Texas A&M will each look to get back on track in a key SEC showdown in Week 9 at Kyle Field in College Station. We continue our college football odds series with a South Carolina-Texas A&M prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Gamecocks didn't score a touchdown in a 34-12 loss to Missouri a week ago, and Shane Beamer's squad aims to snap a three-game losing streak. Can they put together a complete game to earn their second SEC win?

Meanwhile, the Aggies are on a two-game losing streak after coming up short against Alabama and Tennessee. They exit the bye trying to regain momentum after a 4-1 start to the season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Carolina-Texas A&M Odds

South Carolina: +15.5 (-112)

Texas A&M: -15.5 (-108)

Over: 53.5 (-115)

Under: 53.5 (-105)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Week 9

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread

It's becoming hard to find reasons to back the Gamecocks due to the injury situation. That's why the status of top wide receiver Xavier Legette is crucial to South Carolina's success in this game.

He left the game against Missouri with an upper-body injury and is considered questionable for this one. If he doesn't play, you can probably skip to the next section and add it to the list of reasons the Aggies could control this game from start to finish. If he does play, things get more interesting.

Legette has 38 receptions for 736 yards and three touchdowns this season. However, it's his overall skill set that could create issues for the Texas A&M defense. If you take out the Missouri game because of the injury, Legette has at least five receptions and a 32-yard or more play in every other game this season. He's also racked up 110 or more receiving yards in four games.

Simply put, Leggette is a game-changer who demands attention on every play when he's on the field, whether it's as a receiver or punt returner. He is quarterback Spencer Rattler's go-to target in the passing game, and their chemistry is unmatched in this offense.

The Gamecocks will have something to prove after being held without a touchdown a week ago, and if Legette is out there, he'll be the reason they find enough scoring to cover the spread.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread

The problem, of course, is whether South Carolina can actually protect Rattler against a Texas A&M team that ranks second nationally with 4.1 sacks per game.

It's no secret that the Gamecocks have also had injuries on the offensive line, which has added up to South Carolina being 130th in college football with 4.4 sacks allowed per game. With Edgerrin Cooper (6 sacks), Walter Nolen (4 sacks), Shemar Turner (3.5 sacks), McKinnley Jackson (3 sacks), and Fadil Diggs (3 sacks) opposite them in this game, it's going to be a chore for the Gamecocks to get anything going on offense.

Even if Rattler can get a clean pocket to throw from, the Aggies have been elite against the pass in allowing just 13.3 completions (2nd) and 172.7 yards per game (13th).

There's also the opportunity for Texas A&M's offense to have a field day. South Carolina's defense is still an issue, allowing 129th passing yards per game (304.0), 8.4 yards per pass attempt (124th), 446.6 yards per game (122nd), and 6.2 yards per play (116th).

The Gamecocks have allowed 30 or more points in four straight games, including 34 at Missouri and 41 at Tennessee. That's a salivating thought for the Aggies, who want to bounce back from their worst offensive performance of the season a few weeks ago in a 20-13 loss in Knoxville.

They should be able to do just that against a team that hasn't been able to put together a complete performance in SEC play.

Final South Carolina-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Obviously, those betting on the favorite would love for this number to move to 14 to have that extra half-point for the home team. It seems like there's a decent chance that it might get there before kickoff, so it's worth tracking.

Even if it doesn't, there's still a lot to like about the Aggies in this matchup. They could make it a second straight week that South Carolina goes without an offensive touchdown, especially if Legette is sidelined. There are also plenty of ways that Texas A&M can score points against a struggling defense.

It's a more confident bet at 14, but the Aggies are the play in either scenario.

Final South Carolina-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -15.5 (-108)