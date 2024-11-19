ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Purdue-Marquette prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Purdue-Marquette.

The Marquette Golden Eagles answered the challenge last Friday night in a road game at Maryland. They were the better team down the stretch and showed why they should contend for the Big East championship this season. The team lost Tyler Kolek but still has a veteran core which is used to playing together. The Golden Eagles have more roster cohesion and familiarity than a lot of other college basketball teams. In the early weeks of a regular season, that's especially valuable. Marquette isn't starting from scratch the way other college basketball teams are. There is already a natural, instinctive understanding of what to do throughout the roster. When five players are on the court, they know what each player wants and needs. This is only something which comes from experience. Basketball players have to go through reps to understand where to set screens, where to locate a pass, how to help a teammate get an open shot, and how to communicate effectively on defense. It doesn't just happen right away. It has to organically evolve and develop. Marquette has a leg up on most of its opponents for this reason.

Purdue might not be an opponent Marquette can ambush, however.

The Boilermakers did lose Zach Edey, and over the course of a full season, that will take something important away from them. However, the core group which surrounded Edey last season and helped Purdue make the Final Four and the national championship game is largely intact. Those players are experienced in playing together. Sure, they worked around Edey last season, which makes this season a noticeable change. However, Purdue's returning starters know what coach Matt Painter wants. They have all developed their games. They learned, with Edey, how to complement their big man and perform certain roles at both ends of the floor. Now they get to step out a little more and become more aggressive on their own. It's a different situation of course, but it's not as though these Boilermaker players are starting from square one.

Purdue just did defeat Alabama — a preseason top-three team and a leading Final Four contender for 2025 — a few days ago. The Boilermakers quickly showed that even without Edey, they are still a good team. They will be a factor in the Big Ten and on a national level. Win or lose, this game against Marquette should help Purdue develop and find its new identity in the post-Edey era.

Here are the Purdue-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Purdue: +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +168

Marquette: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch Purdue vs Marquette

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette was able to beat Maryland, but the Golden Eagles wobbled late in that game. Marquette is a very good team, but not a dominant team. In a game which figures to be close, Purdue is getting almost five whole points. That matters. Purdue covers as long as this game is decided in the final 15 to 30 seconds (and not sooner), which it very well could be.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette won a road game against Maryland. Now the Golden Eagles come home for this game before a fired-up crowd. Purdue was great against Alabama, but that was a home game for Purdue. Now the Boilermakers hit the road, and it's likely to be much tougher sledding for them. Purdue without Edey probably won't sweep back to back games against teams as good as Bama and Marquette. The road game should trip up Purdue. It will be close for most of the night, but Marquette will pull away late for an 11-point win, something like 85-74.

Final Purdue-Marquette Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Purdue, but you should sit back and observe this one instead of betting on it. Just gather information for later in the season.

Final Purdue-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Purdue +4.5