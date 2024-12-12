ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have played well this season, with their sights set on an NCAA Tournament berth. Colorado is playing much better than expected, while South Dakota State is a powerhouse in the Summit League. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Dakota State-Colorado prediction and pick.

South Dakota State is 8-4 entering this game, with notable wins against Southern Miss and Eastern Washington. Then, they lost to Boise State, Montana, and Nevada. Oscar Cluff has been the key player for the Jackrabbits this year, especially on offense. The Hawks will face a big challenge on the road against the Buffaloes, who are playing well.

Colorado is 7-2 this season, with big wins against UConn and Colorado State. Then, they have big losses against Michigan State and Iowa State. Andrej Jakimovksi and Julian Hammond III have been great for the Roadrunners and are key players for the Buffaloes in this game and all year. This is an underrated matchup for the Buffaloes and could be a real test at home.

Why South Dakota State Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Dakota State's offense has been solid to start the season. They score 77.4 points per game, have a 47.3% field goal percentage, and a 31.8% three-point shooting percentage. Two Jackrabbits are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Oscar Cluff leading at 17.3 points per game. Kalen Garry also leads the team in assists at 2.8 per game. There is some talent on this Bulldogs team, like Cluff and Joe Sayler, and they are very efficient on offense as a team. This is an interesting matchup because Colorado has been inconsistent on defense as a team. If the Jackrabbits want an opportunity in this game, they must rely on Oscar Cluff and let the offense go through him.

The Jackrabbits' defense has played well this year. They allow 67.3 points per game, 38.8% from the field, and 32.4% from behind the arc. Down low, Oscar Cluff leads in rebounds at 11 per game. Then, Cluff leads the team in blocks at one per game. Finally, Owen Larson leads the team in steals per game at 1.1. The defense is key for the Jackrabbits to compete in this game against the Buffaloes. Colorado has struggled on offense in their own right, so the Jackrabbits have the formula to beat the Buffaloes. Defense travels, and this is the X-factor in this game on the road.

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado's offense has been inconsistent this year. They score 76 points per game, have a 46.9% field goal percentage, and a 39.8% three-point shooting percentage. Three Buffaloes are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Andrej Jakimovksi leading the team with 13 points per game. Then, Julian Hammond II and Elijah Malone are next with 12.3 points and 12 points, respectively. Hammond III is also the team leader in assists at three per game. The Buffaloes have been efficient on offense, which is the key in this game against the Jackrabbits. This will be a rock fight of a game between these two offenses, but they should be able to find some success.

Colorado's defense has been great this year. They allow 69.7 points per game, 41.2% from the field, and 30.2% from behind the arc. Down low, Trevor Baskin has been solid, averaging seven rebounds per game. Then he also leads the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. Finally, Baskin, Jakimovski, and Hammond III are all tied for the team lead in steals at 1.1 per game. The Buffaloes have been great on offense and have the talent to shut down this Jackrabbits offense. This is going to be a tough battle on defense.

Final South Dakota State-Colorado Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a hard-fought game between two great defenses. Colorado has more talent and has proven to be more trustworthy, but South Dakota State will put up a fight. This will be an ugly game, but Colorado is more talented and at home that should win out. Expect Colorado to win and cover at home against South Dakota State.

Final South Dakota State-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -7.5 (-120)