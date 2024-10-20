Saturday's game between the South Florida Bulls and the UAB Blazers was far from a must-see football event. South Florida football entered the contest with just an overall record of 204 while UAB walked into the game with just a win through six contests. However, a couple of South Florida football players got a lot of people suddenly paying attention to the showdown, albeit for non-football reasons.

Tensions flared on the sidelines during the third quarter of the South Florida football game against the Blazers, with two Bulls defensive players caught on camera having a heated moment on the sidelines. It happened shortly after the Blazers scored a field goal to extend their lead to 12 points.

Videos seemingly show freshman South Florida defensive end Dinellson Exume and senior linebacker Jamie Pettway were having a fierce argument while their teammates look to calm down the situation. It got so intense to the point that Exume threw a punch at Pettway. Exum was then led away from the commotion by senior linebacker Langston Long, as South Florida players try to pacify the moment.

It was definitely not a great example of what a team should do while being down a dozen points during a contest. That being said, the fight between Exume and Pettway appeared to have sparked something inside South Florida football, as the Bulls simply took over the contest from that point. South Florida made stops and scored two touchdowns before the end of the third quarter before outscoring UAB in the final period, 15-6, to complete the wild comeback victory.

After letting UAB get the lead back with a touchdown score with a little under 12 minutes left in regulation, South Florida running back Kelley Joiner scored two rushing touchdowns to give the Bulls the lead and extend it further. Joiner played a huge role in the South Florida comeback, to say the least, as he finished the game with 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also had two catches for 34 receiving yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Bulls quarterback Bryce Archie had 201 passing yards and two touchdowns against an interception on 17-of-31 pass completions.

With the win, South Florida improved to 3-4 overall while also ending a three-game losing skid. Up next for the Bulls is a showdown against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Nov. 2. The Blazers, on the other hand, dropped to 1-6. They have not won a game since their 41-3 victory over the Alcorn State Braves in a season-opener on Aug. 29. The Blazers will look to end their winless streak with a matchup versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, also on Nov. 2.