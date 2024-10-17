ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two winless teams in conference play as UAB faces off with USF. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UAB-USF prediction and pick.

UAB is just 1-5 on the year. They started with a win over Alcorn State 41-3. They struggled the next week though, as they lost 32-6 at ULM. The next game would be against Arkansas. It was a tight game with Arkansas. Arkansas tied the game to end the second half and would take the lead in the third quarter. Arkansas would go on to win 37-27. Since then, they have lost to Navy 41-18, Tulane 71-20, and then to Army 44-10.

Meanwhile, USF is just 2-4 on the year. They opened up with a win over Bethune Cookman before a loss to Alabama. They would then beat Southern Miss. They have struggled the last three weeks. They have lost to Miami, Tulane, and Memphis, scoring just 28 points in the three games.

Here are the UAB-USF College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UAB-USF Odds

UAB: +13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +400

USF: -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch UAB vs. USF

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UAB Could Cover The Spread/Win

UAB has been led by Jacob Zeno. He has completed 82 passes out of 118 attempts. That is good for 819 yards and six touchdowns. He has thrown five interceptions this year, and been sacked ten times this year. He has missed time leading to Jalen Kitna being in on offense. Kitna has completed 45 of 80 passes this year for 481 yards and two scores. He has been intercepted five times this year.

The top receiver has been Kam Shanks. He has 30 receptions on the year for 297 yards and a touchdown. Further, Amare Thomas has 26 receptions this year for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Finally, tight end Terrell McDonald has eight receptions for 124 yards this year. In the running game, Lee Beebe Jr. has led the way. He has 74 rushes for 383 yards on the year. He has three touchdowns this year as well. Beebe has also brought in 13 receptions for 123 yards. Isaiah Jacobs has also run 41 times this year for 162 yards. He has not scored this year though.

UAB is 130th in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 112th in opponent yards per game on the year. They are 134th against the rush this year while sitting seventh against the pass. Michael Moore has been solid this year. He leads the team in tackles while also having an interception. Meanwhile, Adrian Maddox has four pass breakups this year.

Why USF Could Cover The Spread/Win

Byrum Brown has been the starting quarterback for USF. He has completed 78 of 132 passes for 836 yards and two touchdowns. He has also run for 269 yards and three touchdowns this year. Still, he missed the last game and may be out for this one. That will put Bryce Archie into this game. He has completed 35 of 67 passes this year for 332 yards. Archie has just one touchdown pass and three interceptions this year.

The top target this year has been Sean Atkins. Atkins has 32 receptions for 344 yards this year but does not have a touchdown. He does have a passing touchdown this year though. Meanwhile, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has been solid. He has 17 receptions for 223 yards but also has not scored. Finally, Michael Brown-Stephens has 12 receptions for 164 yards and a score. In the running game, Kelley Joiner leads the way. He has 47 carries for 270 yards and four scores. Further, Nay’Quan Wright has 48 carries for 240 yards and two scores.

USF is 119th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 120th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 79th against the run and sitting 131st against the pass. Mac Harris has led the way. He leads the team in tackles while having a sack, a pass defended, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, De’Shawn Rucker is third on the team in tackles, while breaking up four passes and forcing a fumble. Finally, Brent Austin has six pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final UAB-USF Prediction & Pick

Not only has UAB struggled this year, but they are also 2-4 against the spread this year. Still, USF is just 3-3 against the spread and has not covered in their last three games. They have missed the spread by an average of 19.2 points per game in that time. Both defensive units have struggled this year. Still, the pass defense of USF is a major issue. UAB showed a dedication to the passing game last week with Kitna in at quarterback. He should be able to move the ball in this one, keeping the game tight.

Final UAB-USF Prediction & Pick: UAB +13.5 (-105)