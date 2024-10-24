ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-3 Sun Belt) are on the road to take on the James Madison Dukes (5-2, 1-2 Sun Belt) It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Southern Miss-James Madison prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Southern Miss-James Madison College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Southern Miss-James Madison Odds

Southern Miss: +24.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +1200

James Madison: -24.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. James Madison

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Southern Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

James Madison looked to be the group of five favorites to make the CFP. However, they are 1-2 in the Sun Belt and struggling to get things going. James Madison lost to Georgia Souther and UL Monroe. Both are good teams, but losses nonetheless. Now, Southern Miss may not win this game, but there is a good chance for them to cover the spread.

Southern Miss plays decent pass defense. It is the best part of their defense. They allow the fourth-lowest pass yards per game in the Sun Belt. James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett has been sacked 10 times in the last three games, and he has a completion percentage of just 50 percent. The Golden Eagles have to force Barnett into incompletions in this game. If they can do that, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why James Madison Could Cover The Spread/Win

This is one of those that James Madison has a chance to put up 40+ points. For starters, Southern Miss has one of the worst defenses in the Sun Belt and the nation. Southern Miss is in the bottom 20 of the nation in yards given up, the seventh-most rush yards, and the 16th most points per game in the nation. James Madison is going to move the ball with ease in this game, they just have to find a way into the endzone.

James Madison averages the most points per game in the Sun Belt. They also average almost 175 rush yards per game. This is something they will excel at on Saturday. Both Barnett and George Pettaway have the ability to use their legs, and they will be able to do just that against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles will hold Barnett to a lower amount of passing yards, but they will not be able to stop the run game.

Southern Miss does not have a great offense, either. James Madison's defense, on paper, will have no problem shutting them down. The Golden Eagles have the second-lowest yards per game in the Sun Belt, fifth-lowest pass yards per game, the lowest rush yards per game, and the least amount of points per game. Along with that, Southern Miss converts less than 25 percent of their third downs. James Madison will be able to shut them down and keep them to a lower score.

Final Southern Miss-James Madison Prediction & Pick

This spread is large for a reason. Both of James Madison's losses came against good teams, and Southern Miss is not one of those teams. The Dukes are going to have no problem winning this game, and I think they will be able to win by four or more touchdowns, as well.

Final Southern Miss-James Madison Prediction & Pick: James Madison -24.5 (-102)