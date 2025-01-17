According to Nurse.org, the Southern University School of Nursing is the best nursing school in the country. Nurse.org is a website dedicated to supporting both nursing professionals and students.

Other finalists for best overall nursing school included Emory University School of Nursing, Florida State University College of Nursing, the University of Michigan School of Nursing and the University of Washington School of Nursing. Visitors of the website voted on its annual Best of Nursing awards. Founded in 1986, this is the first time the program has been named Best Nursing School by Nurse.org.

“Winning this award is more than just a recognition for SUSON—it's a win for the entire Jaguar Nation,” Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health, said. “We extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted and supported this moment of recognition. Together, we have demonstrated the remarkable power, passion, and pride of the Jaguar Nation.”

Last year the Southern University School of Nursing reached a major milestone with the largest class of Black male nurses in the program’s history. 33 Black male nursing students were admitted to the program last fall. The American Nursing Foundation presented the cohort of students with addition funding in the form of n almost $350,000 grant. Awarded last April, The Diversify Nursing Research through Support of Minority Institutions grant’s primary goal is to increase the number of minority nurse researchers as well as broaden the range of subjects and viewpoints in the field of nursing.

“Black men can do other things besides football and basketball, or being incarcerated in places like prison, so this is seen as an option that they can have,” nursing student John Babin said.

The Dean of the program, Sandra Brown, expressed the importance of diversity in the field of healthcare.

“Public trust begins with public health. So, you have to have individuals who are culturally diverse to be able to relate and impact the outcomes of the patients they serve,” she said.