The team will face familiar SWAC foes and renew a 20th Century rivalry with Tuskegee University.

Grambling has released its 2024 football schedule in its first season under new head coach Mickey Joseph. The program first announced it in a video featuring football players alongside students from Lincoln Preparatory School and then released the schedule formally from their website later that evening.

The Tigers will kick off their campaign on August 31st in Lafayette, Louisiana, where they will face off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. This will be the second-ever meeting between GSU and UL, with their last encounter taking place in 2018. The following week, on September 7th, GSU will host perennial SIAC contender Tuskegee for their 2024 home opener. This will be the first time these two teams have played each other since 1949.

Week three presents a new challenge for the Tigers as they travel to Texas A&M-Commerce to take on the Southland Conference team. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. On September 21st, Grambling State will return to their home turf at Harris-Williams Field to face Jackson State in a non-conference game.

The Tigers will then play in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl against Prairie View A&M. After a bye week, GSU will be back in action with back-to-back home games. On October 12th, they will host Alcorn State, followed by the much-anticipated Homecoming 2024 game against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 19th.

The team will then head to Houston to face Cris Dishman and the new look Texas Southern Tigers on October 26th before another road contest on November 2nd against Bethune-Cookman. Grambling State's final home game and Senior Day are set for November 9th, as they host Alabama State at Robinson Stadium. On November 16th, GSU will make the trip to Huntsville, Ala. for a showdown against Alabama A&M.

The regular season will culminate in the 51st annual Bayou Classic, where the Tigers will face off against Southern University.