The Spaniards face off against the Costa Ricans in the WWC! Check out our 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds series with this Spain-Costa Rica prediction, odds, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

La Roja is coming in with a lot of steam in their group game opener. With a six-game winning streak still active, the Red Shirts are adamant in preserving their good form.

Las Ticas will definitely show off their best performance as one of the top teams in Central America. Despite some poor form, a win here will be monumental for the La Tricolor.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Spain-Costa Rica Odds

Spain: -9000

Costa Rica: +10000

Draw: +5500

Over 2.5 Goals: -1350

Under 2.5 Goals: +740

How To Watch Spain vs. Costa Rica

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, RCN Nuestra Tele

Stream: fuboTV, FIFA+, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT

Why Spain Will Beat Costa Rica

Spain is undoubtedly one of the top teams in the world and is heavily favored in this tournament. However, despite being considered the favorites, one should not underestimate the CONCACAF minnows. Surprises are always possible in football, and La Roja is not immune to this curse.

The Spaniards are currently enjoying a golden period in its football history, boasting a squad filled with some of the game's biggest stars. Their impressive qualification campaign for the World Cup saw them score 53 goals while not conceding a single one.

Spain enters the tournament in excellent form, having achieved a remarkable 10-1-1 record in their last 12 matches, including a notable 2-0 victory over the United States. However, the team aims for even greater success, understanding the importance of securing a big win, particularly when Japan, their group rival, faces Zambia, considered the weakest team in the tournament. A decisive victory would enhance Spain's chances of topping the group and potentially avoiding a meeting with the United States until the semifinals.

This will be the third consecutive World Cup appearance for the Spanish women's national team, following their long absence from the tournament. In their previous two appearances, they failed to advance from the group stage once and reached the Top 16 phase in the other, which was not particularly impressive. Nevertheless, this current generation of Spanish players possesses the quality and talent to aim for even greater achievements, and the expectations from their devoted fans are high.

The reigning Ballon d'Or Féminin holder, Alexia Putellas, stands out as a star player among many, and the team is further strengthened by several Barcelona players who recently won the 2022/23 Champions League under Jorge Vilda's guidance. During the qualifiers, Esther Gonzalez and Mariona Caldentey also scored nine and eight goals respectively as Spain dominated Group B with an impressive goal difference of +53.

Moreover, Jennifer Hermoso is one of the critical offensive options for Spain. With 48 goals in 98 international matches, she holds the all-time leading scorer title for FC Barcelona in the Spanish Primera Division and Pachuca of Liga MX Femenil. Her prolific goal-scoring record, especially during her time at Barcelona, is an essential asset for the national team.

Why Costa Rica Will Beat Spain

This will be Costa Rica's second appearance in a World Cup, which bodes well with their 36th ranking in the FIFA standings. Despite not being considered favorites in their group, any points gained in the tournament will be seen as a significant achievement for Costa Rica.

Costa Rica made its debut in the World Cup in 2015 but failed to secure a victory in the group stage, only managing two draws, one of which was against Spain in Group E's opening match. They qualified for this year's tournament by finishing fourth in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, North America's qualifying equivalent.

However, Costa Rica enters this tournament in poor form, having won just twice in 17 matches, with victories over the Philippines and Haiti, both of whom are not on par with Spain in terms of competitiveness. In 2023, La Sele's good games were earned in draws against Colombia and Mexico in the Revelation Cup, and a 2-0 win over Haiti in the Central American and Caribbean games. Las Ticas last game before the World Cup is a 2-0 loss from South Africa in a friendly fixture.

The absence of Shirley Cruz, Costa Rica's second-best all-time scorer, from the pre-World Cup plans raises questions about how ‘Las Ticas' will perform. Coach Amelia Valverde has chosen to focus mainly on young players, with over half the squad being under 25 and most playing for teams in their home country.

Raquel Rodriguez, who plays for the Portland Thorns, is the leading goal scorer in Costa Rica's current squad with an impressive record of 55 goals, including one against Spain in 2015. Now, at 29 years old, Rodriguez remains an influential figure in the team and will be confident in facing Spain again. Melissa Herrera, who competes in world-class competitions with Bordeaux, will need to step up if Costa Rica is to have a chance of advancing from the group stage in their second World Cup attempt.

Final Spain-Costa Rica Prediction & Pick

Spain has been on a roll and they will not let things go out of hand. Back the Spaniards to deliver a clinical masterclass on the pitch, with a potential clean sheet.

Final Spain-Costa Rica Prediction & Pick: Spain (-9000), Over 2.5 goals (-1350)