The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Seattle Storm. Our WNBA odds series has our Sparks-Storm prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sparks Storm.

The Los Angeles Sparks are playing out the string. They will finish at the bottom of the WNBA standings. It was a year which never cooperated with the Sparks and their attempts to succeed. The injury to No. 2 WNBA draft pick Cameron Brink was a particularly nasty blow to this group, which didn't get to evolve the way the Indiana Fever did with No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark. Beyond that setback, the Sparks were also hounded and haunted by their inability to finish games. So many times in 2024, the Sparks have either led or been within one possession (3 points) of their opponent in the fourth quarter, only to fade away down the stretch. It happened again last Wednesday against the Seattle Storm. The Sparks uncorked an 8-0 run to take a lead early in the fourth quarter, but they lost hold of the game down the stretch as the Storm won by eight. The Sparks did cover the 12.5-point spread versus Seattle — they have covered a number of the large spreads oddsmakers have set against them in 2024 — but pro athletes get paid to win games outright, not cover spreads for bettors. Time and again, covering the spread has been the only victory the Sparks have achieved this season, which is really no victory at all for the players and coaches in the locker room who have had to continuously wonder how a winnable game slipped away in the final four to seven minutes. It has to be crushing the Sparks that they have built leads over good WNBA teams — the Connecticut Sun, the Storm — and have not finished off those games. They have also blown big leads to bad WNBA teams, particularly when they blew a 19-point lead to the Dallas Wings a few weeks ago.

If there is something encouraging for the Sparks to hang onto as they head into the offseason, it is simply this: They have lost a lot, but they have been regularly competitive. The blowout losses have been the exceptions. The close losses have been the norm. LA isn't miles behind the rest of the league. It just has to find a fourth-quarter formula for 2025. The Sparks get one more look at the Seattle Storm on Sunday in an attempt to improve upon their atrocious late-game track record this season.

Here are the Sparks-Storm WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sparks-Storm Odds

Los Angeles Sparks: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +540

Seattle Storm: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 162 (-110)

Under: 162 (-110)

How To Watch Sparks vs Storm

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA, Fox 13 Plus, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sparks keep knocking on the door. They rarely knock the door down; they will finish the 40-game WNBA regular season with fewer than 10 wins. However, they keep covering spreads and keep pushing teams through three and a half quarters. This is not a team you ever want to bet on in a moneyline context, but in terms of spread covers, the Sparks have been very respectable this season. The Seattle Storm beat the Sparks last Wednesday in a straight-up context, but not against the spread. Los Angeles is not a bad play here.

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm fooled around for three-plus quarters against the Sparks last Wednesday in LA. In this game, played in Seattle, expect the Storm to take charge early and pull away from a clearly inferior opponent.

Final Sparks-Storm Prediction & Pick

The Seattle Storm fell behind by 13 points against the lowly Dallas Wings on Friday, then won the third quarter by 21 points only to allow Dallas to tie the game in the final minute before winning by two. We don't know what to make of Seattle, so we advise you to pass on this game.

Final Sparks-Storm Prediction & Pick: Sparks +11.5