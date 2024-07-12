The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Dallas Wings. Our WNBA odds series has our Sparks Wings prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sparks Wings.

The Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings are the two worst teams in the WNBA right now, at least if you go strictly by the standings. Yet, these teams have shown at times that they are capable of playing really good basketball. The Sparks have beaten the Las Vegas Aces, the defending WNBA champions, twice. Both times, the Sparks torched the Aces' defense and looked like a great offensive team. Weirdly, they haven't been very good on offense in most of the games they have played this season, but they have come alive against the champs.

Dallas, for its part, has defeated the Minnesota Lynx — one of the three best teams in the W — and very nearly won on the road at Connecticut against the Sun, grabbing a late three-point lead before falling short in a squeaker. These two coaching staffs have to be going crazy, wondering why their players can play really well against quality opposition in specific instances but can't maintain a good general standard of performance from one night to the next. Merely being six games under .500 instead of 12 or 13 would have these teams in serious contention for a playoff berth. As things currently stand, neither team has a good chance of making the postseason. These clubs need to get hot and stay hot just to earn a chance to make the postseason when we come back from the post-Olympic WNBA break in the middle of August.

As bleak as things currently look for these teams, we can all agree on one thing: The outlook will be a whole lot worse for the loser of this game on Saturday.

Here are the Sparks-Wings WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sparks-Wings Odds

Los Angeles Sparks: +2.5 (-110)

Dallas Wings: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 169 (-110)

Under: 169 (-110)

How To Watch Sparks vs Wings

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sparks' two wins over Las Vegas are hard to completely ignore here. Los Angeles has struggled on offense for much of the season but has, at times, been able to bust loose and play beautiful, free-flowing offensive basketball. The Sparks have also covered spreads on the road as an underdog against the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. You can look at a lot of the Sparks' games this season and arrive at the conclusion that this team is better than its abysmal record suggests. Going up against a struggling Dallas team, the Sparks might have the outright upper hand, and yet they're getting 2.5 points on the spread due to being the road team. There is value to be had in taking the Sparks versus the spread in this one.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Wings are at home, where they have defeated the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream in the past two and a half weeks. If Dallas can beat the Lynx and Dream at home, it can certainly beat the Sparks, who have the WNBA's worst road record at 1-10 straight up and are 1-9 in their last 10 games. L.A.'s inability to win on the road is arguably the biggest single failure of the Sparks' season to date. Dallas can take advantage of that weakness.

Final Sparks-Wings Prediction & Pick

The Sparks need to prove they can win on the road before we pick them against the spread, but we're not going to trust Dallas, either. Just stay away from this game completely.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Sparks-Wings Prediction & Pick: Wings -2.5