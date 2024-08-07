As the Los Angeles Chargers embark on a new path with a first-year duo at head coach, they were rocked by unfortunate injury news. A few days ago, franchise quarterback Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury. GM Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh acted quickly, signing pro quarterback Luis Perez to a contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to break the news via X, formerly Twitter.

“Chargers signed quarterback Luis Perez, who led the UFL in completions (225), passing yards (2,309) and passing touchdowns (18),” said Schefter in his report.

Although the team reported that Herbert should be back by the start of the regular season, this is a smart signing by Hortiz and Harbaugh. Recent draft picks Easton Stick (2019) and Max Duggan (2023) are on the roster, but they haven't proven that they can step in and win at the pro level. Why not give someone like Perez, who has shown flashes in other professional football leagues, a shot to win the backup role?

Luis Perez looks to win backup QB job during Chargers training camp

To get back to the postseason, the Chargers need Herbert at full strength. As long as the diagnosis holds true, then the franchise signal caller will be back on time. Still, there have been many instances throughout the NFL's history where a strong backup quarterback can save a team's season. In fact, there have been a couple of instances where the number two field general led the team to a Lombardi Trophy. So, it's apparent to see why the Bolts have to see what Perez could provide them.

If Stick and Duggan haven't shown that they can provide steady play at the position since college, then Perez is definitely a better option than the recent draftees. He's been in camp with a couple of teams, including the Los Angeles Rams. He's started for multiple teams in different spring football leagues, most recently with the Arlington Renegades during this spring's UFL season. Leading a league in completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns is no laughing matter. That takes both physical and mental skill, something that Perez has shown that he possesses.

No one wishes Herbert's injury to be something longer than it is currently projected to be. And no one knows if Perez can surpass Stick and Duggan, not to mention fourth-stringer Casey Bauman, an undrafted rookie. However, the odds of him passing the three men currently ahead of him on the depth chart aren't too bad. If he does, then the Chargers would be better for it. Not only for 2024 but possibly for a few years after this season as well.