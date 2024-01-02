It's like playing Overcooked or Moving Out at the Pit Stop.

Speed Crew will be testing your dexterity and finesse in the pit stop as the game releases on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on January 31, 2024.

Car racing is always frantic and is all about speed and accuracy, but your role in this game isn’t to be behind the wheel. Instead, with your trusty tools in hand and some elbow grease, you’re part of the pit stop crew. Replace tires, refuel cars, and repair parts for all kinds of vehicles, competing in different kinds of races, ranging from drag races to rallies. Play through the game’s classic campaign mode and beat your mechanic family’s long-time rivals from other garages, either in solo mode or with up to three other friends in crossplay co-op.

Coordinate with your teammates and find out what needs to be done after diagnosing the car. Plan and fix broken parts and get them back on track. Each new event will unveil new challenges and obstacles for you and your friends to overcome, including rain and lightning strikes, conveyor belts, and canals full of floating boxes, resulting in chaotic pit stops that you’ll have to work around at every turn. Complete new events to unlock new characters, costumes, and higher sponsorship levels.

New to the January 31, 2024, release is the exciting Dominion Mode, where you play as the Dominion saboteur. In this brand-new game mode, use tools and power-ups to disrupt the flow of car repairs by stunning players, disabling equipment, rigging the track, and other methods to introduce even more chaos in the pit stop. Just be ready to defend yourself, as mechanics are likely to fight back as they try to get their work back on track!

Of course, while we’re excited for the game’s release to newer platforms, players can still get Speed Crew on the Nintendo Switch, out now for $19.99. Regardless of which platform you choose, you’ll get to play with friends and family thanks to the new co-op cross-play feature that will become available on January 31, 2024.

So grab your wrenches and prepare the grease as you’ve got to be fast in fixing all of these vehicles in Speed Crew.