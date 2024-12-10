Sony's Amy Pascal recently discussed the upcoming Spider-Man 4 starring Zendaya and Tom Holland for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speaking to Deadline, Pascal revealed what the story is about. It will deal with the aftermath of the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, during which Peter Parker (Tom Holland) decided to have the world forget he existed. This included his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya).

“We have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker,” Pascal revealed. “And that he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard.”

It remains to be seen how Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell will work. At the end of No Way Home, MJ seemed to somewhat remember Peter in their last encounter.

What is the Tom Holland and Zendaya-led Spider-Man 4?

The upcoming Spider-Man 4 is the fourth installment in Holland's Spider-Man series. He is the first actor to receive a fourth solo adventure (Tobey Maguire got a trilogy of movies, and Andrew Garfield got two).

Marvel is hoping that it will be as big of a hit as No Way Home. The third installment in Holland's series grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide at the box office. It is the highest-grossing entry in the Spider-Man franchise. Previously, Far from Home, the second in Holland's series, topped $1 billion.

Holland was first introduced as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. He had a brief role in the MCU movie, joining Tony Stark/Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) team against Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

Additionally, Holland appeared in two Avengers movies: Infinity War and Endgame. He interacted with several other MCU actors like Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Pom Klementieff.

Outside of playing Spider-Man, Holland first gained notoriety for his role in Billy Elliott in the West End musical. His early movie roles include In the Heart of the Sea, A Monster Calls, and The Lost City of Z.

Since taking on the Marvel role, Holland has starred in Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, Onward, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, Chaos Walking, and Uncharted. In 2023, he made his return to the small screen, leading Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room.

Recently, Holland made his return to the stage as well. He returned to West End to star in a production of Romeo & Juliet at the Duke of York's Theatre. It opened in 2024 and will soon go to Broadway in New York City.