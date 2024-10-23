In the Marvel comics, Spider-Man and Venom are interlocked, but Tom Holland and Tom Hardy's iterations of the characters do not seem bound to meet in Spider-Man 4.

Talking to the Associated Press on the red carpet of Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy was asked if he foresees his character squaring off with Holland's Spider-Man.

“I don't see him in the next Spider-Man movie because I'd have the script, and I don't have that,” he said, chuckling.

Of course, even if Hardy were going to appear in Spider-Man 4, he would keep it a secret. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when it comes out.

Luckily, it will begin filming imminently. While on The Tonight Show, Holland revealed Spider-Man 4 will begin filming in 2025 after rumors said it would film in 2026.

That gives the movie a chance to come out in 2026 or 2027. Holland and Hardy's characters have almost crossed paths in previous movies. Hardy's Eddie Brock was briefly transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at the end of Let There Be Carnage. He was later returned to his universe in No Way Home.

Tom Hardy's Venom series

The Tom Hardy-led Venom series is a part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. It started in 2018 with the first Venom movie , which was a big hit.

The movie grossed over $850 million worldwide on a $100 million budget. Hardy starred alongside Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed.

A sequel, Let There Be Carnage, was released in 2021. It featured the face-off between Venom and Carnage (Woody Harrelson). Hardy and Williams returned and starred alongside Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham.

Unfortunately, Let There Be Carnage was not as big of a hit as its predecessor. It grossed $500 million worldwide, though it made more domestically than its predecessor. Let There Be Carnage made $213,550,366, whereas the first movie made $213,515,506.

Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 4

Soon, Holland will film his fourth solo outing as Spider-Man. He made his debut as the iconic Marvel character in the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War. His small role in the movie led to his first solo project, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It was a big hit. Homecoming grossed over $880 million worldwide. A sequel, Far from Home, was released a couple of years later in 2019.

Far from Home was an even bigger hit, becoming the first Spider-Man movie to make over $1 billion at the box office. It finished its theatrical run with over $1.1 billion. It would later be outdone by the third entry in the franchise, No Way Home.

No Way Home was released in December 2021 and made over $1.9 billion worldwide. It is one of the highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time.

Additionally, Holland has appeared in other Marvel projects. He had major roles in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

He also had a brief cameo in Let There Be Carnage. As noted, Holland and Hardy were returned to their respective universes. Perhaps another change could occur so they can square off.