It doesn't appear likely that Sam Raimi will return to direct a Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 4 for Marvel.
While at WonderCon, Raimi was asked about returning for another Marvel film. Rumors have recently swirled that Maguire, who starred in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy in the title role, will reunite with Raimi for a fourth outing. Raimi doesn't seem so sure.
“Well, I haven't heard about that yet,” he said. “I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don't know that they're going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'
“I'm not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it,” he continued.
But has Raimi been approached? He claimed that no one from Marvel or Columbia Studios has reached out.
“I haven't talked to Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel has, or Columbia Pictures,” Raimi claimed. “But, I just worked with Marvel on a movie called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, I'm on great terms with them. I'm sure I would hear about it if it was in the works. I think so. I don't know.”
Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy was a money-maker for Sony. The three films grossed $821 million, $788 million, and $894 million, respectively. Coming back for a fourth film would be a huge swing with lots of upside.
Is Spider-Man 4 going to happen?
As of now, Spider-Man 4 is all speculation. It has been nearly 17 years since Raimi's last film came out. While his entire trilogy was a financial success, Spider-Man 3's lukewarm response prompted Columbia Pictures and Sony to reboot the franchise.
Fans then got Andrew Garfield's two Amazing Spider-Man films. Since 2016, Tom Holland has taken on the mantle and played the character in the MCU.
As Raimi noted, Maguire, Garfield, and Holland all teamed up in No Way Home. That was a special moment for the character, bringing together three generations of fans. Since then, neither Maguire nor Garfield have reprised the role again. It's not an impossibility, but it doesn't feel likely given there hasn't been any movement lately.
Tobey Maguire isn't the only piece that would have to be brought back in. Kirsten Dunst starred as Mary Jane Watson in Raimi's trilogy, and she'd be a critical part of any future stories. However, it'll likely cost a pretty penny to get her to return. Dunst recently spoke about a return to the genre, saying she would since “you get paid a lot of money.”
Sam Raimi hasn't done a lot of feature filmmaking recently. Since Spider-Man 3, he has only directed three films — Drag Me to Hell, Oz the Great and Powerful, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Raimi is most known for his work in the Evil Dead and Spider-Man franchises.
As evident by his return to the genre in Doctor Strange 2, Raimi seemingly has a soft spot for the superhero genre. Maybe someday we will see Spider-Man 4, which would be an unprecedented move.