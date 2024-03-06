If Kirsten Dunst ever returns to the comic book movie genre, you'll know why. After starring in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy as Mary Jane Watson, Dunst seems game to return to the genre.
But it wouldn't be for any reason other than money. After all, she has to support a family. Speaking to Marie Claire, Dunst revealed she'd consider going back to the comic book movie genre “because you get paid a lot of money.”
She noted that she has “two children, and I support my mother.”
Those are both fair reasons to go back into tentpole filmmaking. It's a nice paycheck and gets a lot of attention (look at Madame Web's cast).
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst first gained notoriety for her roles in New York Stories and Interview with the Vampire. She would also go on to voice the title role in the English dub of Kiki's Delivery Service for Studio Ghibli.
Her big break, though, came in 1999 with Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides. This would serve as the genesis for her collaborative relationship. Dunst will star in subsequent Coppola films including Marie Antoinette, The Bling Ring, and The Beguiled.
On the heels of The Virgin Suicides, Dunst landed a role in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. From 2002-07, Dunst played Mary Jane Watson to Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker. Raimi and Maguire have both returned to the genre in the likes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Dunst hasn't (yet).
In recent years, Dunst has cut down on her acting roles. In the past decade, she has starred in just seven feature films including The Power of the Dog — which landed Dunst her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress — and Alex Garland's forthcoming film, Civil War.