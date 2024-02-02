Across the Spider-Verse filmmakers almost added this hilarious glitch from the games

Sony has unveiled the first part of its Creator to Creator series, featuring a conversation between creative leads from Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Gizmodo reports. During the discussion, Joaquim Dos Santos, one of the film's directors, revealed that the filmmakers were such fans of the Spider-Man games that they considered incorporating a glitch from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales into the movie.

Dos Santos explained that the filmmakers were close to including a glitch from the game in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, stating, “We almost put one of your glitches that made it in [into the movie]. We almost put a space heater swinging through.” He referred to a glitch in Spider-Man: Miles Morales where the character could transform into a space heater.

Bryan Intihar, the game's senior creative director, responded, “Well, there's a cube one in this game so…,” indicating another glitch. Jacinda Chew, senior art director, added, “So you have plenty of fodder now.”

The discussion is part of a series exploring the collaboration and creative processes behind two Spider-Man projects in different mediums. Fans of both the game and the animated film are likely to find these insights into the shared appreciation and influence between the creative teams intriguing.

The revelation about the potential inclusion of a game glitch in the movie showcases the cross-medium connections between Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, demonstrating the mutual respect and admiration between the teams working on these beloved projects. The first part of the Creator to Creator series offers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes discussions that shape the Spidey universe across various entertainment mediums.