2022 is done and dusted, and it might have been a great year for gaming, but 2023 is starting to look even better. In this article, we talk about the top 35 new and upcoming games of 2023 that you should keep your eyes on.

Top New and Upcoming Games of 2023

35. Hollow Knight: Silksong

The sequel to one of the best Metroidvanias of recent history, Hollow Knight: Silksong will follow up on the insect-infested action-adventure platformer. In this game, princess-protector of Hollownest Hornet will be the main character instead of the Knight. Hornet will have to rely on her own skills this time around after she’s been abducted and taken to a far away land. Now, it will be up to the player to get her back to her Kingdom safe and sound, when Hollow Knight: Silksong arrives on Steam, GOG, and Humble Store on PC, and on Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, and the PS5 for consoles this 2023.

34. Exoprimal

People have been clamoring for Dino Crisis to come back. We’re not getting that, but at least Capcom is teasing us with what could be the next best thing to that: Exoprimal. You get your guns, your sci-fi aesthetic, and the dinosaurs to shoot. Granted, Dino Crisis was more survival horror than a multiplayer action shooter, but if this game hits and lands its mark, we might just be one step closer to a Dino Crisis remake than ever.

About the game itself, Exoprimal is an online-only, team-based multiplayer shooter coming in 2023 to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC through Steam. Players wear Exosuits which gives them powerful abilities that make dinosaurs less threatening. This allows you and your teammates to mow through hordes and hordes of dinosaurs that sometimes appear from thin air – literally.

33. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Before Stardew Valley and Coral Island, there was Harvest Moon – the pioneer in farming life simulator RPGs. However, the Harvest Moon IP is no more, and whatever games came out after the original was such a mixed bag that it would have been a bad idea to try out a new Harvest Moon game without looking at the reviews first. Now, the IP is known as Story of Seasons and has spawned multiple spin-offs, including a Doraemon one. However, all OG farmers in gaming know that one of the best Harvest Moon games is the original, and Marvelous (XSEED) knows that. Hence, they’re remaking the original game as Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, coming out in Summer 2023 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

32. Wild Hearts

Monster Hunter has been a great series and Capcom isn’t slowing down in producing more from that franchise. However, sometimes being the pinnacle of success could be dangerous, especially when there’s no real threat to your position. It would be very easy for Capcom to rest on its laurels and become lazy in future Monster Hunter games – but that would no longer be the case if their title is in constant contention. It hasn’t been the case for a while, but at least we’re getting a competent challenger in the form of Omega Force’s Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts, compared to Monster Hunter, has more devastating tools called ‘Karakuri,’ although players will still have a wide array of weapons to choose from in hunting large, fearsome monsters. Players will get to do this either solo or with their friends when the game comes out on February 17, 2023, on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

31. Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon

Elden Ring has been a huge success, and any other publisher would push the developers to strike while the iron is hot and develop a sequel immediately. Thankfully, Bandai Namco isn’t like that, and they’re now allowing FromSoftware to give the Souls genre a rest, at least for now, and let them focus on a different game for the time being. That game turned out to be Armored Core VI: Firest of the Rubicon, a revival of an old classic franchise that made FromSoftware popular long before they invented the Souls genre.

You shouldn’t mistake Armored Core for just being a mecha Dark Souls game, because it’s not. It has the hallmarks of a FromSoftware game, sure, like the unforgiving difficulty that requires players to really sink their teeth into the game’s mechanics. But people should be ready to be challenged in a wholly different way when Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon comes out in 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

30. Ark 2

First announced at The Game Awards 2020, Ark 2 immediately garnered a lot of attention. That’s not surprising, especially since it will star Vin Diesel and Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana!). The sequel to the action-adventure survival game will arrive in early access in 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X and is being produced using Unreal Engine 5. Players could probably expect the same harsh difficulty the first game featured, but hopefully, the persistent performance issues that plagued the first game would be gone by now.

29. Pikmin 4

Many of you might not know what Pikmin is, especially if you’ve never touched a Nintendo console in your life, so allow me to explain what kind of game this offers. In Pikmin, players usually control an out-of-luck astronaut that gets stranded on a strange island. On this island, they befriend and utilize small bipedal, plant-like creatures called Pikmin, who will then be controlled by the player to solve platforming puzzles and to beat larger not-so-friendly wildlife in order to survive and escape the planet.

Given how obscure the title is, it’s surprising that Nintendo actually managed to release three games at this point. The resurgence of interest in Pikmin because of the appearance of its main character, Captain Olimar, in the Smash series allowed the development of Pikmin 4 to happen. It will be a standard Pikmin experience, and will be a great introduction to the series for first time fans when the game comes out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.

28. Redfall

With Back 4 Blood failing to reclaim the magic of Left 4 Dead, fans of the zombie apocalypse squad-based shooter have turned to Redfall for help, hoping that it will relieve them of the itch that Back 4 Blood wasn’t able to do. Developed by Arkane Studios Austin and published by Bethesda Softworks, this game has a lot of pedigree in it, and hopefully, it does turn out to be better than Back 4 Blood, and since it’s made by Arkane Studios, better than Deathloop as well. Unlike B4B, Redfall will have a single-player game mode on top of its cooperative multiplayer modes, will feature an open world, and will actually tackle vampires instead of zombies. Redfall will come out in the first half of 2023 on both PC and the Xbox Series X.

27. Payday 3

By August 13, 2023, it would have been exactly ten years since the release of Payday 2. Payday 3 will be a direct sequel to the squad-based heist shooter, and will feature a returning cast of masked characters from Payday: The Heist. Oddly, the developers Overkill, and the Publishers Starbreeze, have been very silent about the game, and we don’t even know when the game will be coming out in 2023 and on which platforms it will be available. All we know is that Payday 3 is under works, and hopefully, we’ll learn more details about this game as we approach Payday 2’s tenth anniversary.

26. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

One of the games that have been affected enormously by the War in Ukraine, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has quite missed its deadline multiple times already at this point. However, many fans continue to look forward to this game, and thankfully, the team working on this title has been able to set up new workstations outside of the conflict zones to continue this project to completion.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been in development under the Unreal Engine 5 dev kit, and appears to really build a lot of new features on top of the core gameplay loop of the original game. The game will launch as part of Xbox Game Pass and will be released on both PC and Xbox sometime in 2023.

25. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja is moving on from Japan’s Nioh to a new project in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, now turning their focus from feudal Japanese Shogunate to the chaotic Three Kingdoms period of Ancient China. Scheduled for release on March 3, 2023, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will give players a fantastical linear adventure as they fight corrupted versions of historical figures of Ancient China. The game introduces the ‘Genuine Qi’ experience points system and jumping to evolve from the Nioh formula, with the game’s combat being improved upon Nioh’s foundations to make melee combat a lot more varied and engaging.

24. Fire Emblem: Engage

The long history of Fire Emblem will be celebrated in its next iteration in Fire Emblem Engage. Featuring the main characters, Lords, of past Fire Emblem games, Fire Emblem Engage is going to be a love letter for the turn-based tactical RPG series. Alear, the divine dragon, awakes from a thousand-year slumber to help defeat the Fell Dragon, which will be done through the game’s main character, Pepsi Man, as they collect the Emblem Rings that will help them harness the powers of Lords in a war that will change the landscape of Elyos for years to come.

While the epic Fire Emblem: Three Houses will definitely be tough to top, Intelligent Systems has never missed a step in their modern Fire Emblem games, and it doesn’t look like they’ll fail in Engage, either. Fire Emblem: Engage is going to be one of the earliest games to release in 2023, coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.

23. Skull and Bones

With Sea of Thieves out and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey both featuring naval combat, Skull and Bones will have a really tough time proving themselves to be worthy of the adoration of navy and pirate fans worldwide. Originally conceptualized as a sea combat-only game following the favorable reception of the feature in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, the game already has a notorious reputation for being a poor man’s Assassin’s Creed game. However, we’re still hopeful that Skull and Bones will actually be worth the time and effort to get into, just like how Sea of Thieves is today. The trajectory right now isn’t looking good, especially since Skull and Bones was supposed to be released this year and was only moved to next year because of poor reception from closed beta tests. But one could hope that this is the pirate game of dreams.

Ubisoft’s stripped-down version of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is still set on a course to release on March 9, 2023, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Amazon Luna.

22. Atomic Heart

In an alternate timeline Soviet Union, advanced robotics allowed the rise of advanced robots connected through a collective hivemind. In the game, players take control of a mentally unstable KGB agent named P-3, sent to keep the facility called Facility 3826 stable. To do this, he has to take on robots that have gone haywire, failed biomechanical experiments, and other hazards, using his weapons, various elemental effects, and his Polymore Glove, a telekinesis-enabling power glove that allows him to freeze and electrocute foes.

Action role-playing game with first-person shooter mechanics Atomic Heart will be coming out on February 21, 2023, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

21. Horizon Call of the Mountain

It’s time to stop dismissing VR as a mere gimmick because recent titles like Half-Life: Alyx and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners prove otherwise. So, the banner title of the PSVR2 should be on everyone’s radar. As a launch title for the PlayStation VR2, the game will be coming out on February 22, 2023, and will have players take the role of “master at climbing and archery” Ryas, defeating robotic creatures with a bow and arrow, or take scenic rides in the ‘River Ride’ game mode just to take in the beauty of the game’s landscape.

20. Company of Heroes 3

Also originally meant to come out in 2022, Company of Heroes 3 comes hot on the heels of Age of Empires IV in a mad scramble for a piece of the new pie created in this advent of the RTS revival era. Company of Heroes is among the classics when it comes to RTS gameplay, so Company of Heroes 3 is among the upcoming games that PC players should look forward to. The game will also be featuring a really large scope as it will be exploring both the Italian and North African theaters of World War II when it comes out on February 23, 2023, and later on in 2023 on Xbox Series X and PS5.

19. Alan Wake II

After a long wait, Remedy Entertainment finally revealed Alan Wake II during The Game Awards 2021. The sequel will still star Alan Wake as the main lead, but it would also explore the stories of other characters like Barry and Sarah. It will be a direct continuation of the Alan Wake story, picking up from where American Nightmare left off.

Remedy really took their sweet time developing the sequel to their 2010 classic, and thanks to the success of Control, they can safely do so (Alan Wake, although it was a great game, flopped commercially). Following the release of Alan Wake Remastered, the game immediately captured a new collection of fans who would be looking forward to the release of this survival game when it arrives on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X sometime this 2023.

18. Dead Island 2

The third game to the Dead Island franchise, Dead Island 2 follows up on the 2013 title Dead Island: Riptide. Set in Los Angeles, the zombie outbreak was actually successfully contained within the city limits. The only problem is that you didn’t get to escape, so you’ll have to fend for yourself for survival using the game’s new gameplay mechanics for its combat and other features. The game still feature several mechanics from the previous games, though, like the ‘rage’ and crafting systems as seen in Dead Island: Riptide. Deep Silver is banking on this release after the catastrophic failure of Saints Row.

17. Black Myth: Wukong

One of the most promising games in development under Unreal Engine 5, Black Myth: Wukong is a graphical masterpiece, featuring one of the most popular characters of Chinese mythology: Sun Wukong from the Journey to the West. Described as a Souls-like game, Black Myth: Wukong will see the monkey journey through a linear level, fighting against an impressive cast of villains and thugs. Typical of Wukong, the player will be able to transform into different forms and appearances to help him in his journey.

If there will be any concerns about the game, it would be how ambitious the game could be for an indie company for a debut title, as Game Science has no history of working on a project this big. But putting those concerns aside, this will surely make a splash, for better or worse, when the game comes out sometime this 2023 on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X.

16. Forspoken

Square Enix’s next make-or-break title, Forspoken has a lot of potential. The demo of the game gave us a taste of what its open-world spellcasting gameplay will feel like, and so far it’s looking really good for us. The game will feature a ton of spells that players can use in both combat and traversal, which will make exploration of its vast open world a treat for those who love traveling in video games. However, the game has also been criticized for its messy and confused world-building – the game has contrasting tones because its main character, Frey, was isekai’d from New York to the medieval fantasy setting of the game’s open world.

Regardless, the game’s magic system is already enough of a novelty for anyone to at least try out the demo, and we encourage you to do so before buying the game. The combat in this game offers something so unique that your enjoyment of Forspoken will really depend on how the gameplay feels for you. Forspoken will be released on January 24, 2023, on both the PC and the PS5.

15. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Forget Gotham Knights and its repetitive gameplay loop, we’re returning to the Gotham created by those who made the Arkham series. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is through-and-through the true successor of Batman: Arkham Knight, not only in the story but also in the gameplay. Set in a world where the Justice League has been corrupted by Brainiac, the world has no other choice but to turn towards the supervillains to save the day. Players will be able to play as Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark in either singleplayer mode or co-op multiplayer hunting down the superheroes in an open world based in Metropolis. The game is set to come out on May 26, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, concluding the entire Arkham franchise and featuring the final acting role of Kevin Conroy as Batman in a video game.

14. Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 is a cornerstone of the Resident Evil franchise – it’s the game that made Resident Evil a household name, but it was also the beginning of Capcom’s path towards the action star-ification of the world’s most iconic survival horror franchise. It’s no wonder, then, that even as a remake, many people are looking forward to the release of Resident Evil 4 on March 24, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, and the Xbox Series X. Featuring roughly the same story as the original game, Resident Evil 4 will receive a facelift as it is being developed using the RE Engine, and will get updated gameplay features fit for a modern game.

Based on how well Resident Evil 4 VR was done, we’re fairly confident that Capcom will also be able to hit the mark in this remake.

13. Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Some games are best left in the past. Like a Dragon: Ishin! isn’t one of them, and it’s finally headed to the West after only being released for the PlayStation 3 in Japan almost a decade ago. Like a Dragon: Ishin! brings the iconic brawler combat gameplay of the Yakuza series back to the waning years of Tokugawa period Japan, as players take on the role of the historical figure Sakamoto Ryōma, fighting against other samurai and ronin as part of the Shinsengumi. The remake is developed using Unreal Engine 4, and will be coming out on February 21, 2023, to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

12. Octopath Traveler II

If playing as a single character and following through that single character’s story in a fully-fleshed JRPG isn’t enough for you, then you should try Octopath Traveler. A unique game where eight different characters are playable and whose stories are intertwined as they all end up journeying together, Octopath Traveler was a crown jewel for Square Enix’s JRPG empire. Octopath Traveler II, unlike its predecessor, will be released simultaneously on different platforms on February 24, 2023, on PC, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch.

11. Street Fighter 6

The next entry in the popular Street Fighter fighting series, Street Fighter 6 will revolutionize the title for the modern era of gaming. Featuring a new, open-world-esque hub, a global tour, in-game commentary, and customizable characters, Street Fighter 6 is set to revitalize the series for another decade.

10. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order introduced the Souls-like genre to the Star Wars universe and made it work, so it’s no wonder that we’re getting a sequel. Set between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the game follows Cal Kestis, a Padawan that survived Order 66. Set five years after the events of Fallen Order, Survivor will feature five stances to vary the combat options of players in the game, along with Cal Kestis’ new Force powers that will allow him to freeze blaster bolts and enemies for a short period of time.

The success of Fallen Order gave both Disney and Electronic Arts enormous confidence in Respawn Entertainment and effectively gave them the keys to the Star Wars video game franchise kingdom. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will just be the first among a series of new games in development under the studio, with an FPS game and strategy game following after the release of Jedi: Survivor on March 17, 2023, on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X.

9. Dead Space

Another thrilling remake coming out in 2023 is Dead Space, a cult classic survival horror game that was the zenith of diegetic video game design. Filled with a lot of suspense and dread, Dead Space gave players a really great survival horror experience. Sadly, the original trilogy suffered from poor planning, burnout, and microtransactions, but this remake presents an opportunity for Motive Studio to rectify this with a new trilogy. Originally meant to be released at the tail end of 2022, the game will be coming out on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on January 27, 2023.

8. Hogwarts Legacy

Even over a decade since the release of the last Harry Potter movie, The Wizarding World is still a force to reckon with – a very recognizable brand that still has a lot of fans around the world. So, a lot is riding on the success of Hogwarts Legacy, as it could be the key to more games based on The Wizarding World. As an action role-playing game, players will take on the role of a student in Hogwarts, set in a time before the film series. Players will be able to choose their appearance, house, and gender, participate in school activities and classes, and unravel the mystery surrounding the Goblin Rebellion. Players will also have to use the different spells they’ve learned to keep the Rebellion at bay and in fighting against Dark Wizards that terrorize the school grounds.

Hogwarts Legacy will be coming out in different batches; first on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on February 10, 2023, then PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023, and finally on the Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023.

7. Diablo IV

The Diablo franchise has been marred and broken by Blizzard Entertainment over the course of the previous decade with a lot of blunders: Diablo Immortal’s infamous “Do you guys not have phones” moment down to its very oppressive microtransactions that also plagued Diablo III in its heyday, Diablo II: Resurrected’s piss-poor multiplayer options, as well as Diablo III’s different gameplay that alienated many long-time fans. However, even if the Diablo brand has been smeared at this point no thanks to Blizzard’s own doing, it still remains one of the strongest brands in gaming – making it feel impossible that it would ever lose stock value in the eyes of gamers, ever. Diablo IV should be (and Blizzard promises, too!) a return to form for the franchise, featuring gameplay that feels much closer to the classic Diablo games, accompanied by a darker, grimmer story that Diablo fans crave.

In any case, even if the game itself sucks, we could count on Blizzard Entertainment in creating just some of the most visually satisfying cutscenes. Just take a look at the game’s reveal trailer that was shown way back in 2019. If ever the game turns out to be bad, we’ll just watch all the cutscenes on Youtube, or watch some streamer do the playing for us when the game comes out on July 6, 2023, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

6. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Our last stop in Assassin’s Creed games before Ubisoft completely turns the franchise into a live service game, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is also a return to form for the franchise. While the most recent trilogy (Origin, Odyssey, and Valhalla) weren’t so bad, the games have turned into something that was very different from the original Assassin’s Creed games. This new title, which will feature Basim in Baghdad, will reportedly play much closer to how Assassin’s Creed and Assassin’s Creed II played like – with more emphasis on classic stealth and social stealth mechanics. We do hope that we get to have that kind of experience one last time before we head to the dreaded Infinity version of Assassin’s Creed, because it feels like this would be the last chance we’d be able to do so.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be coming out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but currently has no definite release date in 2023.

5. Final Fantasy XVI

It feels like it’s been forever since the release of Final Fantasy XV, so it’s just right that we’re finally getting the sixteenth “final” JRPG from Square Enix in 2023. Meant to bring the series back to its more medieval fantasy roots for its setting, the game will feature a much more refined version of the combat systems we’ve seen so far in recent Final Fantasy games like XV and VII Remake. Final Fantasy XVI is set in the war-torn world of Valisthea, with players taking control of Clive Rosfield and his rotating party of AI-controlled companions. Crystals will once again feature heavily in this game, and we’ll get to see a lot of Eidolons dish it out on the battlefield in this game.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released as a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive on June 22, 2023.

4. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Of course, we’re also excited for the release of another Final Fantasy title in 2023: that of VII Rebirth. While we still feel hoodwinked by how VII Remake played out, it doesn’t diminish our thirst for more VII Remake gameplay. Square Enix just did a really great job in transforming the classic game into a modern powerhouse of a title, that it feels wrong to miss out on this new Remake Trilogy. Say what you must about the plot twists, but it actually gives us new things to look forward to, and new mysteries to solve. This game will surely keep everyone on the edge of their seats, especially thanks to how Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion played out. We’re surely going to play the game immediately when it comes out sometime in Q4 2023 as another PS5 timed exclusive.

3. Starfield

Bethesda’s biggest game to date, Starfield is one of the most ambitious games to come out in 2023. People are still licking their wounds from trusting Todd Howard and being failed by him with Fallout 73 and Fallout 4, but we can’t help but be mesmerized by what Starfield is promising. You know what they say: fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Todd Howard has fooled me twice already, so a third time might be a charm and Starfield actually delivers on its overpromises – that it’s actually like playing Skyrim in space. Todd has made a lot of outrageous promises about this game already that it feels like it’s really impossible for them to meet all of them – especially since Bethesda is painstakingly, hard-headedly, stubbornly created the game using Creation Engine 2, in spite of all its flaws.

This new IP would be Bethesda’s first in 25 years, and would be the first title made by Bethesda Game Studios ever since it was acquired by Microsoft. Starfield has met multiple delays already, but Todd Howard says that this game is due to come out on PC and Xbox Series X by Q2 2023, and we’ll take his word for it.

2. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac’s Spider-Man made sure that the PlayStation 4 would sell like pancakes, and we’re thinking that the sequel would make getting a PS5 seem impossible again. Spider-Man and its sequel, Miles Morales, were both met with widespread critical acclaim. If video games had a Hall of Fame, both of those games would have been in it already, in spite of being recent releases. So, it’s hard not to feel excited about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release, especially since it promises TWO Spider-Men fighting side-by-side. Or, that’s what the trailer shows, at least. Regardless, we’re sure that the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will exceed all expectations again when the game finally comes out on the PS5 sometime this 2023.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

And finally, we have the sequel to the game that revolutionized open worlds: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, aka Tears of the Kingdom. This one has the highest expectations weighing on its shoulders, and it will take a lot of effort from Nintendo just to even meet the same level of success that Breath of the Wild had, and much more to surpass it. Nintendo was really sure that they had a diamond in their hands since as soon as Breath of the Wild was completed, development for Tears of the Kingdom immediately began – the team had way too many ideas for Breath of the Wild that they couldn’t fit them all reasonably in a single game. This is both a good thing and a bad thing. This means that there will be solid continuity between both titles, but at the same time, it means that Nintendo may be working with old technology in building Tears of the Kingdom. There are also concerns over the game performing well on the very technically-limited Nintendo Switch, but if rumors about an upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro magically turn out to be true, then we might be out of the woodwork.

Tears of the Kingdom will also not just tread the same path Breath of the Wild has blazed through. Instead, Nintendo continues to be ambitious: new elements will be introduced in the game, including floating islands above Hyrule, giving players a similar experience to the Wii game The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Apart from its trailers, Nintendo has been very tight-lipped about the new game’s features and mechanics, and we hope that the surprises they’ll bring when the game launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023, would be well-worth the wait.

And that's it for our list for the most awesome games coming our way this 2023.