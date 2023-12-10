Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse gets an update from co-writer Chris Miller that things are moving along in production.

The good news is that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is in production, according to Chris Miller.

Miller, co-writer of the new film, gave an update about the newest MCU movie, Screen Beasts reports.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse writer says production is underway

“We're in production…we're really excited about where the story is going. I think it's a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, and it's as emotional as the other ones…we're knee-deep in it,” Miller said in a panel interview that was posted on X by Jonathan Sim.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Miller shares an update on SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE. “We’re in production…we’re really excited about where the story is going, I think it’s a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy and it’s as emotional as the other ones…we’re knee-deep in it.” pic.twitter.com/9evKLuJgwD — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) December 10, 2023

Back in August of 2023, writer Phil Lord and Miller chatted with Digital Spy about the film. They asked when it might be ready following the strikes.

“Those conversations are thankfully above our pay grade, but I can tell you we're already hard at work on it, and we'll take the time it takes to make it great,” Lord said.

It was supposed to be released on March 29, 2024, but the strikes halted things for quite a while.

As for how the new Spider-Man animation is being made, it features the same creative team consisting of directors Joaquim Do Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson. The writers are Lord, Miller, and David Callaham.

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and others are reportedly coming back as cast. Their names are all listed on the IMDb page.

Though no official release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been confirmed, we're looking at late 2024 or early 2025. It will be exciting to see the “satisfying conclusion” and what's to come.