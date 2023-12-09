Clint Eastwood adds yet another major star to his final film and he's everyone's favorite OG from the Spider-Man franchise.

J.K. Simmons, the Academy Award-winning actor, has joined the cast of Clint Eastwood‘s upcoming legal thriller, “Juror No. 2,” alongside Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. Currently filming in Atlanta, the movie also features Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Bibb, Chris Messina, and Kiefer Sutherland, Hollywoodreporter confirms.

The film, penned by Jonathan Abrams, revolves around Justin Kemp (played by Hoult), a family man serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial. Kemp grapples with a significant moral dilemma that could influence the jury's verdict, potentially leading to the conviction or acquittal of the wrong suspect.

Simmons will portray one of the jurors, contributing to the compelling ensemble cast. Collette takes on the role of the prosecutor, Basso as the accused, and Messina as the public defender. Deutch plays the character of Hoult's wife, while Sutherland assumes the role of Kemp's AA sponsor.

In addition to directing, Clint Eastwood is producing the film through his production company Malpaso. Tim Moore, Jessica Meier of Malpaso, and Dichotomy's Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena are also serving as producers.

Simmons, renowned for his versatile performances, received an Oscar for his role in Damien Chazelle's “Whiplash” and earned a nomination for “Being the Ricardos.” His upcoming projects include the thriller “You Can't Run Forever,” directed by his wife, Michelle Schumacher, and Netflix's action thriller “The Union,” alongside Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry.

With Simmons joining the cast, “Juror No. 2” continues to build anticipation as Eastwood's latest directorial venture, exploring moral complexities within a high-stakes legal setting.