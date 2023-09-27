Concept artist Phil Saunders has unveiled an interesting tidbit about the making of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” While the film showcased the redemption arc for Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, it turns out that the rescue of Zendaya's MJ went through some conceptual changes, ComicBookMovie reports.

In the film, Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man redeems himself after failing to save Gwen Stacy in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” by successfully rescuing MJ after she is thrown off a building by Norman Osborn. However, concept artist Phil Saunders revealed that MJ's rescue didn't always play out this way.

According to Saunders, an earlier version of the script had MJ falling to her death only to be saved by Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation. This would have led to a moment where MJ experiences the thrill of flying for herself. While it sounds like a fun sequence, the final film took a different route, allowing Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man to save MJ, providing a more cathartic and emotional moment for the character.

Ultimately, the scene was given to Ned, Peter Parker's best friend, who took flight using Doctor Strange's cloak. In the end, both Ned and MJ forgot Peter's secret identity, leaving their future involvement in “Spider-Man 4” uncertain.

Saunders also mentioned that capturing the feeling of weightlessness in MJ's pose for the earlier concept was a fun challenge. While this alternate scene could have been entertaining, it seems that the filmmakers made the right choice in giving Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man a redemptive moment by saving MJ in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”