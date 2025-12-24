Widely known for his iconic entrance, WWE star Seth Rollins has now commented on Grammy-award-winning artist Bad Bunny's entrance at Entrance.

Speaking to Jay Mohr’s Mohr Stories, Rollins called Bad Bunny's entrance the “sickest one” he has seen in his life. “The sickest entrance I've ever seen in my life: Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico,” Rollins commented. “Dude, the sickest entrance you will ever see in your life. I'm telling you, top 10 all time.”

At Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny wrestled against Damian Priest in an iconic “San Juan Street Fight.” The match was heavily praised by fans and critics and produced one of the most iconic WWE entrances of all time. As fans might remember, Bunny entered the arena while his hit song Chambea played in the background, and his hometown crowd roared in joy.

Over the years, many WWE entrances have registered themselves as one of the best, and now, according to Rollins' words, Bad Bunny can find himself in the top 10 entrances of all time.

Seth Rollins opens up on optimistic WWE return plan

Currently injured and out of action, Seth Rollins recently shared an optimistic update on his return plan. He has gotten shoulder surgery and is now recovering. Rollins claimed that he might be back within the next few months. Speaking on Mohr Stories, he said,

“I’m not sure. I have a few more months left on my shoulder,” he added. “I had rotator cuff surgery eight weeks ago, almost nine. I have another three or four months.”

Rollins suffered the injury while performing a coast-to-coast headbutt on Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel in Australia.