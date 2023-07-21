San Diego Comic-Con has brought a lot of news about Insomniac and Sony's forthcoming Spider-Man 2 game, including stills, a new trailer, and a new themed PS5 console. Tony Todd, the legendary Candyman actor, also gave high praise about the experience of voicing the role of Venom in the game.

During an appearance at SDCC, Todd called voicing Venom in Spider-Man 2 the “most exciting voice acting journey” that he has had to date.

Throughout his career, Tony Todd has shown his versatility as an actor. He played Kum on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1990-91 and reprised the role in Deep Space Nine in 1996. He then stole the show in the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead and played William Bludworth in the Final Destination franchise for over a decade. His most iconic role, however, is as the titular character in all four Candyman films (including the recent 2021 remake).

Additionally, Todd has recently made his way into the realm of superheroes. He first voiced the role of Darkseid in the DC Animated Movie Universe before playing Zoom in The Flash TV series. Now, he voices the iconic Spider-Man villain Venom in the forthcoming sequel video game. It's not his video game debut, though, as Todd has voiced characters in Star Trek video games and Call of Duty alike.

Spider-Man 2 is the upcoming sequel to Insomniac and Sony's 2018 video game, Marvel's Spider-Man. The first game introduced players to that universe's Miles Morales. He got a spinoff game in 2020, but the sequel game will allow players to use both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in missions. They will take on Kraven the Hunter, the Lizard, and Venom in the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20.