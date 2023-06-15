It's almost so ironic that it's poetic that Tom Holland has called out his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars for spoiling their cameos in the film, but that's the state of pop culture in 2023.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for their cover story, Holland joked about how his No Way Home co-stars —including fellow Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire — both spoiled their own secret appearances as well as others in the film. “To be perfectly honest with you, I was actually the best at keeping secrets on that third movie [No Way Home]. Andrew got caught ordering [food delivery], Tobey got caught somehow, Alfred Molina was telling people in the supermarket that he was doing the new Spider-Man show, Willem Dafoe got photographed at the airport, so I was the one who actually kept the secrets,” he said.

It has become a running bit that Holland “spoils” secrets about his MCU projects, but much like Harrison Ford acting like he doesn't know what's going on in his own movies, Holland's leaning into the bit here. He is right, though, that the return of Garfield and Maguire as Spider-Man was one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood at the time. Trailers for the film showed off the likes of Molina and Dafoe returning to their signature roles, how could their Spider-Men not?

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the culmination of Tom Holland's first MCU trilogy as the web-slinger. In the film, Peter Parker (Holland) tries to reverse the events of the ending of Far From Home by using a spell from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget that his identity has been revealed. That opens up the multiverse and various characters (both good and bad) make their way into his dimension and he has to clean up the mess. Cameos being spoiled clearly didn't affect the film's box office performance, as the film grossed nearly $2 billion at the global box office.