Spider-Man: No Way Home may be in the past, but Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire still have webs keeping them together.

The Hollywood Reporter profiled Holland amid the release of his latest show, The Crowded Room, on Apple TV+. Late in the interview, revealed that he, Garfield, and Maguire — all fellow live-action Spider-Man actors — share a unique bond and still keep in touch.

“Myself, Andrew, Tobey — we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers. We have a great group chat and we catch up every now and then. It's called the Spider-Boys,” Holland revealed.

This may sound too good to be true, but Holland showed it to THR's Seth Abramovitch. When asked about what they last talked about in the group chat, Holland revealed, “I was doing a charity event in London for the Brothers Trust and I was asking if they would be so kind as to sign a poster to auction off. They were obviously happy to oblige.”

Obviously, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire are all known for their times as Spider-Man. Maguire was the first live-action, big-budget film version of the character in Sam Raimi's trilogy from the early 2000s. Garfield starred in Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man films. Holland has played the role since Captain America: Civil War and has starred in a trilogy of his own outside of the Avengers film appearances he has made. All three crossed over in No Way Home, and who knows if the Spider-Boys will get to reunite once again down the line.