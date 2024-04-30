The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home ended on an ambiguous note. It's unclear if MCU stars like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who starred in the Spider-Man trilogy, will return.
Speaking to The Direct about his new film, Tarot, Batalon discussed the prospect of an MCU return. A call hasn't been made, but he remains ready by the phone.
“I mean, I would hope so,” Batalon said of a return. “I think just with anyone who's worked for Marvel knows that you kind of like wait for a call.
“Maybe it does [happen], maybe it doesn't But it's something that you definitely can't hope and wait for. You [are] just like, you will wake up one day to a call at like 4:30 in the morning for no reason. You know, so maybe,” he continued.
The Direct's journalist then asked Batalon if he's talked to Holland. He gave a cryptic response whilst teasing that there are “some things that could happen.”
“I mean, again, there [are] some things that could possibly happen, but I'm honestly not sure,” he said. “I feel like we talk about all kinds of things, but I mean, maybe.”
Who does Jacob Batalon play in the MCU Spider-Man trilogy?
Jacob Batalon was introduced in the MCU in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the inaugural film in Holland's trilogy. He plays Ned, the best friend of Peter Parker (Holland) and his “guy in the chair.”
The film marked Batalon's first major film appearance. He would appear in Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame in 2018 and 2019, respectively, in cameo capacities. Batalon would return in a full role in the Spider-Man sequels Far from Home and No Way Home.
Outside of his MCU role, Batalon has starred in Blood Fest, Banana Split, Let It Snow, Shortcomings, and Lift. He was discussing his new film, Tarot, with The Direct. The horror film follows a group of college friends who have scary encounters after having their tarot cards read.
His first major leading role came in Reginald the Vampire. Batalon stars in the title role of the Syfy series. A second season is premiering on May 8.
The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy is one of the highest-grossing series in the MCU. Homecoming grossed $880 million worldwide during its 2017 theatrical run. Far from Home crossed $1.1 billion at the box office. No Way Home was by far the highest-grossing entry in the entire Spider-Man franchise, grossing over $1.9 billion worldwide (including $804 million domestically).
The ending of No Way Home wiped the world's memory of Peter Parker and Spider-Man alike. This means that his close friends, such as MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Batalon), don't remember him.
Peter approaches them to try and remind them of who he is, but he sees MJ and Ned prepping to go off to MIT and decides to leave them be. They are safe now, and it remains unclear if MJ and Ned will end up reuniting with him when the MCU's Spider-Man 4 comes around.