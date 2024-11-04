ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two undefeated teams in UCL play face off as Manchester City faces Sporting. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Manchester City-Sparta Prague prediction and pick.

Sporting comes into this game 2-1-0 in UCL play so far. They opened UCL play with a 2-0 win over Lille, before a 1-1 tie with PSV Eindhoven. Last time out, it was another 2-0 victory, this time over Strum Graz. Meanwhile, Manchester City is also 2-1-0 so far in UCL play. They opened with a 0-0 draw with Inter, before dominating two straight games. First, it was a 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava and then it was a 5-0 win over Sparta Prague.

Here are the Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Sporting-Manchester City Odds

Sporting: +330

Manchester City: -130

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -172

Under 2.5 goals: +140

How to Watch Sporting vs. Manchester City

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Sporting Will Win

Sporting has scored well this year overall. In their 15 fixtures, they have scored 45 goals, good for three goals per game so far. Further, they have scored a goal in all 15 fixtures this year. Meanwhile, they have been great early in games as well. This year, Sporting has scored in 11 of 15 first halves this year, scoring 18 goals and good for 1.2 goals per first half.

Viktor Gyokeres has been great this year. In domestic league play, he has scored 12 goals with an assist, including five on a penalty kick goal in domestic league play. So far in UCL play, he has scored twice on an expected 1.4 goals, while he has also added an assist in UCL play. Meanwhile, Daniel Braganca has scored three goals with two assists so far in domestic league play, while he has added a goal and an assist in UCL play as well. Finally, Sporting would like to see Pedro Goncalves step up. He has scored four goals and has three assists in domestic play, but has not scored and had just one assist in UCL play.

Sporting has been great on defense this year, allowing just six goals in 15 fixtures on the season. Further, they have allowed just one goal so far in UCL play this year. Francisco Israel has been wonderful in goal for Sporting in UCL play. He has stopped 12 of 13 shots on target so far in UCL play. Further, his one goal allowed is on an expected 2.8 in UCL play.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has scored well this year. They have scored 33 goals across 15 fixtures so far this year, including scoring in 14 of 15 games. The one miss was a UCL game, but they are still averaging three goals per game in UCL play. Further, Manchester City has scored in the first half of every game in 13 of 15 fixtures this year, while scoring 1.27 goals per first half on the year.

Erling Haaland has led the way this year. In Premier League play, he has 11 goals this year, with one on a penalty. This is on an expected 8.8 goals this season. Haaland has added three UCL goals, but it is on an expected 3.3 this year. Further, Mateo Kovacic has been solid. He has scored three times on an expected .9 goals this year. Still, he has not seen much action in UCL play. Phil Foden has been solid though. He has scored two goals with one assist so far in UCL play. This is on an expected .9 goals and .9 assists. He has not scored in domestic league play but does have an assist.

Manchester City has been solid defensively this year. They have conceded just 14 goals over 15 fixtures so far this year, while not allowing a goal yet in UCL play. One major reason has been the lack of shots from opposing teams. So far, goaltenders have faced just four shots on target in UCL play, not allowing a single goal.

Final Sporting-Manchester City Prediction & Pick

Sporting has played well this year. In 15 fixtures between domestic play, domestic cups, and the UCL play, they have won 14 times and have one draw. Manchester City has played 15 times across domestic play and the UCL. They had not lost until recently. On October 30th they fell to Tottenham in EFL play and then lost to Bournemouth over the weekend in EPL play. This may be a close game, especially with the scoring ability of Victor Gyokeres. Both teams come in with strong defensive units, but with the offensive prowess on each side, there will be goals. Still, Manchester City is the better team and plays consistently against better competition. Take Man City to get the win in this one.

Final Sporting-Machester City Prediction & Pick: Manchester City ML (-130)