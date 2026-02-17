The Los Angeles Lakers and Cincoro Tequila have decided to run it back, this time with a bottle built for collectors, per Cincoro Tequila.

The two brands will extend their partnership through a limited-edition Lakers Añejo, sold exclusively in Southern California. Cincoro, which Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss co-founded alongside several NBA figures including Michael Jordan, designed the release to celebrate the franchise’s championship standard.

Cincoro Tequila (@Cincoro), the award-winning portfolio of premium tequilas and an official spirit of the Los Angeles Lakers, introduces a special-edition Lakers Añejo Tequila available exclusively in Southern California. pic.twitter.com/QsDUJI542n — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 17, 2026

The bottle immediately signals its purpose. A purple and gold ombre finish mirrors the Lakers’ signature colors, while embossed logos connect both brands. Inside sits a small-batch Añejo aged more than 20 months and crafted from 100 percent Blue Weber agave. The tequila delivers layered notes of oak and cooked agave with a smooth, refined finish. Buss personally selected the liquid for the release, adding another layer of alignment between team and spirit.

“Cincoro was created to represent greatness at the highest level, and that same standard has always defined the Lakers,” Buss said. “This special Añejo brings those worlds together in a way that feels celebratory, and worthy of Lakers fans.”

A Collector’s Release Rooted in Legacy

Cincoro positions this launch as more than a co-branded bottle. The company continues to lean into exclusivity and regional strategy, choosing Southern California as the only market for purchase. The 750 mL bottle carries a $139.99 price tag and will hit select premium retailers, including Total Wine & More, Gelson’s, Ralphs, Mission and BevMo, along with high-end on-premise locations. Sales begin February 24, while supplies last.

The move reflects a shared pursuit of excellence. Cincoro entered the tequila space with a focus on high-end craftsmanship, sourcing agave from private farms across the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. Producers hand-select and slow-cook the agave in small batches to shape the brand’s signature profile, one designed for sipping neat or elevating cocktails.

By tying that philosophy to the Lakers’ championship heritage, both sides reinforce a premium identity. The limited run, bold design and curated distribution aim directly at loyal fans and serious collectors.

For those in Southern California, the partnership now offers a tangible way to toast purple and gold history. For Cincoro and the Lakers, it marks another step in blending sport, lifestyle and legacy into one polished release.