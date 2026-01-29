WNBA hooper Sophie Cunningham continues to build her profile beyond basketball, signing with 3 Arts Sports as she expands into entertainment, media, and business-focused opportunities, per fullscopepr. The move places Cunningham among a growing group of athletes looking to blend on-court success with storytelling, brand development, and culturally driven projects.

Cunningham, a key piece of the Indiana Fever, will remain represented on the basketball side by agent Perry Rogers of PRP. Under the new agreement, 3 Arts Sports will guide her entertainment strategy, working alongside her existing team rather than replacing it. That alignment reflects a deliberate approach to growth rather than a pivot away from the game.

Rogers framed the partnership as a natural evolution. He said the goal centered on pairing on-court expertise with entertainment knowledge to create a long-term platform for a true multi-hyphenate athlete. Cunningham’s personality and presence, long visible to fans, made that expansion feel timely rather than forced.

A Platform Built Beyond the Court

Cunningham’s off-court résumé already hints at where this partnership can lead. She co-hosts the podcast Show Me Something with longtime friend and reality television personality West Wilson, giving fans access to her voice outside game nights. She also has experience as a guest analyst on Phoenix Suns broadcasts, showing comfort in front of the camera and within studio settings.

On the court, Cunningham helped guide the Fever to the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title, reinforcing her reputation as a player who delivers in defining moments. That competitive edge now complements her push into entertainment, where authenticity and confidence often matter as much as reach.

3 Arts Sports leadership described Cunningham as a modern athlete with a clear point of view and natural charisma. Their focus, they said, centers on building a platform that extends her influence into storytelling, media projects, and meaningful business ventures.

As the sports and entertainment worlds continue to overlap, Cunningham’s signing signals how WNBA stars increasingly control their narratives. This partnership positions her to do exactly that, on her own terms, and far beyond the final buzzer.