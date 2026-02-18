Damian Lillard continues to blend basketball and music in a way few athletes ever have. His latest move with Oakley makes that connection tangible.

The Portland Trailblazers star has teamed up with Oakley to introduce the “Damian Lillard Signature Enigma Ink,” a frame rooted in his presence both on the hardwood and in the recording booth. The collection launched today and arrives in both optical and sunglass versions, giving fans flexibility without sacrificing the artistic vision behind it.

Lillard has embraced Oakley’s HSTN silhouette since joining #TeamOakley. With this Signature Series, he leaned into his creative identity as Dame D.O.L.L.A. The design team focused on the details that define him, from his love of timeless style to his background in music.

The HSTN Metal edition features a muted, monochrome direction. A sepia-toned jawline nods to vintage film photography, while triple black accents echo the look of classic vinyl. That studio influence runs deep. Metal trigger stems and faux leather textured deco plates mirror materials found inside a recording space. Oakley also etched Lillard’s custom logo on the upper left corner of the left lens, a subtle stamp that ties the project directly to him.

Damian Lillard has partnered with Oakley pic.twitter.com/fgIkmiPZRU — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 18, 2026

A Studio-Inspired Statement

Article Continues Below

Oakley built the Enigma Ink around performance and personality. The frame uses a lightweight BiO-Matter material, delivering durability and daylong comfort, per Oakley. Unobtainium nosepads enhance grip, especially in wet conditions, helping the frames stay secure during movement.

The Prizm Black lens stands out as a key feature. Oakley engineered the lens technology to heighten color and contrast, allowing wearers to see sharper detail. Whether someone steps into bright sunlight or moves through a city landscape, the lens aims to sharpen the experience.

The metal trigger stem design references Oakley’s heritage, drawing inspiration from the Razor Blade and the original Eyeshade prototype. That connection to history aligns with Lillard’s appreciation for legacy. He values where he came from, both in basketball and music, and the frame reflects that mindset.

Each pair includes a custom microbag and box sleeve, elevating the unboxing moment. Oakley clearly approached this as more than a standard release. The brand treated it as a creative collaboration.

Lillard has always carried himself as an artist who happens to dominate on the court. With the Enigma Ink, he turns that dual identity into wearable form.