Drafting Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft alone makes the San Antonio Spurs a resounding winner of the offseason. But with the Spurs entering free agency with boatloads of cap space, there was a possibility that the Spurs could have added a few pieces here and there to bolster the team's chances of making some noise next season.

However, in the end, despite the Spurs' abundance of room, they did not end up being major players in free agency. Instead, they wisely used their cap space to absorb unwanted contracts from other teams for draft compensation. Inserting themselves into the Grant Williams sign-and-trade, in particular, was a stroke of genius from the Spurs front office.

That is not to say that the Spurs have not made any moves in free agency. They decided to re-sign starting point guard Tre Jones to a two-year, $20 million deal, bringing back a piece who has emerged in importance for the team. Moreover, they signed Julian Champagnie, a player who was on the team on a two-way deal last year, to a four-year, $12 million deal to keep him in town for the long haul.

Those moves, at first glance, may not be the most inspiring. But here's why the Spurs fared well with those deals nonetheless.

Here are grades for the Spurs' moves during the 2023 NBA free agency period.

Spurs free agency grades

Re-signing Tre Jones to a two-year, $20 million deal: A-

Tre Jones isn't exactly the archetype of point guard that teams are looking for to lead the offense these days. Jones isn't the quickest floor general, as he doesn't exactly put too much pressure on the rim. He's like his brother Tyus in that regard — preferring to finish with finesse (floaters and pull-ups) instead of getting all the way to the hoop. But unlike his brother, Tre isn't a lethal threat from deep. Jones finished last year with a less-than-ideal 28.5 percent from three, making just 45 of his 158 attempts.

Even then, Jones acts as a composed conductor of the offense, almost functioning as the extension of head coach Gregg Popovich whenever he's on the court. He makes sure that the Spurs, a team that almost always faced a talent deficit during the 2022-23 season, run plays and execute them to the best of their ability. He averaged 6.6 dimes last year, which, given the Spurs' lack of reliable shot-makers (even Keldon Johnson was prone to terrible shooting nights), is nothing to scoff at.

On the defensive end, Jones is a fighter, although he can only do so much with his 6'1 frame. He compensates by picking up ballhandlers the length of the court, and he uses his smarts to be a nuisance in passing lanes, averaging 1.3 steals a night last year.

Only 23 years old, Tre Jones should have a ton of room for improvement — but how far he goes in his career will be decided by how far his jumpshot progresses. For now, however, $10 million per year for a player who's gonna start games for the Spurs isn't too hefty of a price to pay, and it's also a bet on the young point guard's ability to improve from here on out.

Signing Julian Champagnie to a four-year, $12 million deal: A+

The Spurs, over the years, have managed to unearth a few diamonds in the rough. That's what made them so difficult to unseat atop the league's totem pole. And now, they may be honoring the team's longtime tradition by adding yet another player who has shown the ability to stick for the long haul in Julian Champagnie.

Champagnie's career turnaround over the past few months has been nothing short of remarkable. The Philadelphia 76ers waived him in February and then the Spurs plucked him off waivers. He didn't play too often in his first few weeks with the team, but Champagnie went on tear to end the season, scoring in double-digits in the final five games of the campaign, including three 20+ point efforts.

With the Spurs building around Victor Wembanyama, having players that will make the Frenchman's life easier around will be a must. And Julian Champagnie, with his ability to space the floor, will do exactly that. And as Champagnie showed in Summer League, his performance to end the year was no fluke.

At an average of $3 million for the next four years, the Spurs could have a player shooting around the high-30s in percentage from deep. Given how much of an emphasis today's NBA places on outside shooting, that will be nothing short of a bargain, especially if the 22-year old forward continues to round out his game.

Re-signing Sandro Mamukelashvili to a minimum deal: B

The definition of a low-risk signing, bringing back Sandro Mamukelashvili helps give the Spurs some additional depth behind Victor Wembanyama and Zach Collins. Mamukelashvili showcased his versatility on offense when the Spurs gave their usual rotation guys some rest to end the year, and he clearly impressed the Spurs brass enough to warrant a return.

For the 24-year old big man to continue proving himself, he'll have to make some strides on the defensive end, especially when guarding in space.