Flashing the skills that led to his being taken fourth overall in last month's draft, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle impressed during NBA Summer League play. That is, when the former UConn Husky suited up. Castle played in only three games during the competitions in July.

That would rank as the biggest issue right now surrounding the reigning Big East Freshman of the Year. As much as the Silver and Black and their fans liked what they saw in Sacramento, California and briefly in Las Vegas, Nevada, the reality is that they didn't get a chance to see a lot.

The takeaway from Stephon Castle's Summer League play

Teases are good. Especially good ones. They give a glimpse of what could lie ahead.

“I was just going out there open minded, wanted to go out there and feel free,” Castle said following the second game he played in Sacramento, which ended up being the second-to-last in which he suited up during the summer.

“Kind of learn my teammates a little bit as we get into actual games,” Castle continued, “I was going out there just trying to have fun. I wasn't looking at the score too much or anything like that. I was going out there, trying to play.”

The Connecticut product put together a performance that saw him record 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal in a win against the Portland Trail Blazers to cap his summer play just before the team shut him down out of precaution because a right wrist sprain. His defense, though, also stood out.

“I feel like that kind of set the stone,” Castle said about that side of the ball. “I just want to go out there and be free. I feel a lot more comfortable. I was happy with it.”

Castle's place in Spurs draft history

Combine the early reviews of his all-around game, including the 18 and 12 points respectively in his two other outings with the Summer Spurs, and the Covington, Georgia native gave the organization and their fans reason for great optimism. Because of their incredible fortune at the top of the NBA Draft; taking David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama the only three times they've held the number one pick, Castle's place in San Antonio's draft history is quite unique.

Throughout their rich tradition, including their reputation for drafting very well no matter where they've been slotted, only four Spurs players have ever been taken higher than Castle. Sean Elliott, who was chosen third overall in 1989, joins Robinson, Duncan and Wemby as the only players the franchise has selected higher than the national champion at UConn.

“You always want to go up and down, play games like that, especially with a great organization like this,” Castle said following one of his contests in July.

The 19-year-old point guard, who won't turn 20 until just after the season starts, can't wait to actually get started with the Spurs. The team and their fans can't wait to see more of him — even if they're not sure what that'll mean just yet.