The San Antonio Spurs will look to snap a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Thursday. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Spurs-Bulls prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Spurs (4-22) are coming off a 132-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. They were without prized rookie Victor Wembanyama for that one, as he sat out with an ankle injury. Keldon Johnson stepped up in Wemby's absence and tallied 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Collins added 22 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Devin Vassell had 17 points, while Tre Jones contributed 14 points and five dimes off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Bulls enter Thursday's contest on the heels of a back-to-back. Chicago took down LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 124-108 on Wednesday night, thanks to some hot shooting from the field (54.5 percent) and from beyond the arc (52.9 percent). DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with an all-around performance, tallying 27 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists on 12-of-16 shooting. Coby White continued his breakout campaign with 17 points, while Alex Caruso added 15 points and six rebounds.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Bulls Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +6 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: -6 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Despite their 4-22 record, the Spurs have done much better covering the spread with an 11-15 record. On the road, San Antonio holds a 5-7 ATS mark. On the over/under, Spurs games have taken the over 18 out of 26 times this season and half of the 12 games away from Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league. They've lost two in a row after breaking a franchise-record 18-game losing streak last Friday in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Victor Wembanyama did not play against Milwaukee and is listed as probable for Thursday. He is likely good to go for Thursday's tilt versus Chicago as the Spurs look to notch win no. 5 of the season. Amidst the Spurs' dismal season, Wemby has been as good as advertised. The prized rookie has tallied a double-double in each of his last eight appearances. Over this stretch, he is averaging 18.9 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks. The Spurs go as Wemby goes and if he's available on Thursday, they have a shot to cover this 5.5-point spread.

Keldon Johnson is also on the injury report with low back tightness. But he should be good to go as he is only listed as probable. Johnson led the Wemby-less Spurs on Wednesday, tying his season-highs in points (28) and rebounds (12). On the season, the 24-year-old is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Likewise, Devin Vassell is also on the IL with a questionable tag due to illness. Vassell has been San Antonio's second-leading scorer with 18.2 points and is also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

After Wednesday's win over the Lakers, the Bulls improved to 14-14 against the spread. At United Center, they have a 7-7 ATS record. However, they are just 2-3 in covering on the second night of a back-to-back. Bulls games have eclipsed the point total 18 of 27 times so far, including nine of 15 at home.

The Bulls are only 1-4 on the second night of back-to-backs this season. But they are carrying some momentum after taking down LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers at home. Chicago was on fire from beyond the arc on Wednesday night, connecting on 18 of their 34 shots from three. Ayo Dosunmu led the parade with four threes, while Patrick Williams, Coby White, Nikola Vucevic, and Alex Caruso all had three triples each. Their performance versus LA should keep them fired up ahead of Thursday's game against Wemby and the Spurs.

In Zach LaVine's absence, DeMar DeRozan has stepped up his game offensively, especially with his playmaking. Since LaVine's last game on November 30th, DeRozan is averaging 24.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.

Another player who has benefitted from LaVine's absence is Coby White, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign. In 29 games this season, White is averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three.

Alex Caruso has also been on fire from beyond the arc, connecting on 46.8 percent of his three-point shot attempts this season.

Final Spurs-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls should win and cover the spread in this one. They are coming off an impressive win over the Lakers and seem to be humming offensively and defensively as of late. Meanwhile, take the over for this one as well considering Chicago's shooters are connecting from beyond the arc as of late.

Final Spurs-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons: Chicago Bulls: -5.5 (-110); Over: 228.5 (-110)