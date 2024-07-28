Victor Wembanyama scored 19 points, several in impression fashion, leading France to a 78-66 win vs. Brazil. That win came on the heels of Australia's Olympic 92-80 against Spain in the Olympics opener. So, it turns out the San Antonio Spurs' generational talent and two of their former players – one of them beloved – took center stage on the first day of competition about 24 hours after an Opening Ceremony featuring Tony Parker.

A Spurs icon and French legend helps lead off games

A Hall of Fame point guard born in Belgium but famously raised in France, Parker carried the iconic Olympic Torch toward the opening ceremonies. Rightfully cited for his accomplishments in the NBA, Parker's international achievements are nothing at which to sneeze. The FIBA EuroBasket MVP in 2013, he was the FIBA Europe Player of the Year both that year and in 2014. In '13 and in 11′, he served as the top scorer in EuroBasket. When he joined the Spurs in 2001, he had just been selected an LNB all-star, the league's Most Improved Player, and received its Best Young Player award.

In between, he helped lead the Spurs to f0ur NBA championships, earned an NBA Finals MVP and made six All-Star games and four All-NBA teams while ending up as the franchise's assists leader and in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

The Silver and Black retired his No. 9 jersey in 2019 and added a HOF distinction during a halftime ceremony this past season. Earlier this month, the French Basketball Federation retired his # 9 national jersey in the first such retirement in French basketball history.

Wembanyama impressive in Olympic debut

Along with Nicolas Batum, Wembanyama led all game scorers with 19 points in his first-ever game as an Olympian. A moment that Wemby has described as a “dream,” was anything but for Brazil, who led for much of the first half.

But the 7-foot-5 phenom also collected game highs in both rebounds, with nine, and blocks, with three. No other player grabbed more than six boards. Wembabyama shot 7 of 13, with many of those buckets highlight-worthy dunks and good plays. In other words, another typical Wemby outing.

Patty Mills and Jock Landale lead Australia to victory

The defending Olympic bronze medalists got off to a good start while getting the 2024 Summer Games off and running. Former Spur and forever San Antonio fan favorite Patty Mills hit big shots in a game that saw Spain hang around before Team Australia put them away. Mills' 19 points were second only on the squad to Jock Landale's, who also played for the Silver and Black, 20.

A Houston Rocket, the 28-year-old Landale spent his first NBA season in San Antonio when he averaged nearly five points over eleven minutes per game in 54 contests during the 2021-2022 season. That following summer he was part of the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks.

Forever revered for his important role in the 2014 Spurs NBA championship, Mills spent more than nine seasons in the Alamo City, going from a towel-waving player who didn't get much playing time to a key reserve by the time he left SA in '21.

Between Mills, Landale, Parker, and Wemby, the beginning of this summer's Olympics came with some serious Spurs flare.