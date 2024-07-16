With their exhibition play winding down, the French National Team is getting closer to their first official contest of the 2024 Olympic Games and the fulfillment of a dream for San Antonio Spurs generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

Just 20 years old, Wemby is, if not one of the biggest draws leading into the Summer Games, then, the biggest draw. It's as big deal for him — bigger, actually — to play than it is for the fans who'll get to watch him compete against the world's best.

“Apart from my basketball performance, I'm not even expecting anything because it's one of my dreams to play in the Olympics,” the 7-foot-4 phenom revealed. “I'm just going to enjoy the moment and when I'm on the court give 200 percent as I do every time I wear the jersey.”

It was a startling admission from a player whose singular focus otherwise lasers in on winning.

“It's huge. I've been eager to come back to France for some time now. It's just going to be incredible. I'm going to be here, like a kid, to enjoy the moment,” the NBA's unanimous Rookie of the Year continued.

Of course, the attention that surrounds Wembanyama is nothing new. Beyond his often dazzling plays during one of the best debut seasons in recent NBA history, the French phenom often had tons of eyes on him before the games would even start.

“It's really like art sometimes, kind of like dancing,” Wemby said of his numerous highlights that wowed across the globe. “At warmups, I try to also try new dunks, try new stuff, new things with my body sometimes that I didn't know I could do. It's really a world of possibilities to explore of this beautiful thing we do on the court.”

The importance of preparation for Victor Wembanyama

In leading up to when the competition gets going, the Spurs star center said he'd take some time to power down after his first NBA campaign ended in mid-May. Like with everything else, Wembanyama viewed the opportunity as just that – an opportunity.

“There's a time to relax, of course. It might be very short in the year, like two weeks, but it's got to be the most relaxing two weeks because we have to be the best at working out and also the best at resting. This is a very important part,” Wembanyama declared.

To top it all off, Wemby will play host, so to speak, when the Olympics begin. This year marks the third time Paris will host the world's biggest games, but the first time in exactly 100 years.

“This summer is special because it's pretty busy, but I've had time to relax in France a little bit with my family. And I'm going to have just a little bit of time after the Olympics, hopefully, to work out before the season.”

Always looking ahead is Wemby. For now, Brazil, Japan, and Germany, the three teams in France's competitive pool, are in his sights. The French squad opens against the Brazilians on July 27.