By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The San Antonio Spurs host the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Gregg Popovich’s team enters the game at 13-26, owning the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Boston, meanwhile, tops the league at 27-12, a surefire title contender after losing in the NBA Finals last season. The rebuilding Spurs would have a tough challenge on their hands even at full-strength, but are set to deal with several key absences at AT&T Center. Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Keldon Johnson injury status vs. Celtics

Johnson is listed as out against Boston with left hamstring tightness. He left San Antonio’s 121-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday after coming up limp 3:59 in the first half, never returning to action.

Joining Johnson on the sidelines versus the Celtics will be fellow starters Devin Vassell, who just underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, and Jakob Poeltl (left Achilles bursitis), leaving San Antonio without its three best players.

Johnson is averaging a career-high 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season, serving as as a primary offensive option for the first time in his career. Significantly more usage has chipped away at his overall efficiency, though, Johnson’s true shooting percentage at a career-low 53.8, below league average.

The rebuilding Spurs are in the running for the No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA draft, highlighted by 7-foot-4 French wunderkind Victor Wembanyama, a generational prospect. G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson would be a home run second overall pick in any draft cycle, while Overtime Elite playmaker Amen Thompson has begun to separate himself from the rest of the 2023 class.

Is Keldon Johnson playing against the Celtics? No, but after beating the lowly Detroit Pistons on Friday, a loss to arguably basketball’s best team certainly wouldn’t hurt their chances in the lottery.