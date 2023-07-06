It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut is one of the most highly anticipated exhibition games in NBA history. The best prospect in 20 years will play his first game as a member of the San Antonio Spurs when the team takes on the Charlottes Hornets Friday night in Las Vegas. With a sold-out crowd of 17,500 people set to be in attendance at Thomas & Mack Center, it's time to make some Victor Wembanyama and Spurs' Summer League predictions.

Expectations couldn't be higher for Wembanyama ahead of his first 2023 NBA Summer League appearance for the San Antonio Spurs. After the Spurs won the lottery, there was never any debate about whether San Antonio would take Wembanyama or Brandon Miller, the Hornets' No. 2 overall pick who will suit up for the Hornets Friday. When Americans got their first glimpse of Wembanyama on U.S. soil in October against the G League Ignite, he wowed the basketball world with 37 points.

Can the Spurs' top draft pick top that performance nine months later? Let's make some bold Wembanyama Summer League predictions.

2. Victor Wembanyama will have more than six blocks in his Spurs' Summer League debut

Wembanyama is going to be a beast on the defensive end immediately in the NBA. In 34 games for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the French League, he averaged 3.0 blocks per contest. After being a dominant defensive player against professional basketball players, Wembanyama is going to have his way with kids who are fresh out of college and spent a year in the G League.

Wembanyama had at least four blocks in three of his last five games for Metropolitans 92. In his Summer League debut, look for the seven-foot-five center to protect the rim for the Spurs as if prime David Robinson were manning the paint.

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren recorded six blocks in fewer than 30 minutes during his 2022 NBA Summer League debut. The Spurs' rookie stands four inches taller than the lanky Holmgren. The Hornets' players won't know what hit them when they see Wembanyama for the first time.

1. Victor Wembanyama will be outscored by the Spurs' other 2023 draft pick

Even those who are being cautious about what kind of impact Wembanyama will have as a rookie seem to believe that he'll be a great defensive player right away. As far as Wembanyama's effectiveness on the other end of the court, there is more reason to be skeptical. Despite his transcendent skills, Wembanyama is still raw. It could show in a fashion that will disappoint Spurs' fans during his Summer League debut.

Wembanyama's shooting stats in the 2022-2023 French League season were nothing to write home about. The new face of San Antonio basketball shot 27.5% from 3-point range on 5.0 attempts per game. Wembanyama made 56.1% of his two-point field goals, hardly an impressive number for a player of his size.

It's entirely possible that Wembanyama will be outscored by the Spurs' other rookie who was drafted. San Antonio selected Sidy Cissoko from the G League Ignite with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Cissoko has already gotten his feet wet, competing in the California Classic Summer League.

Remember how poorly Trae Young shot in his Summer League debut? The Atlanta Hawks star made headlines by missing 10 of his 11 shots from behind the arc and going 4-of-20 from the field. Don't be surprised (or alarmed) if Wembanyama can't hit a shot while dealing with some Summer League jitters.