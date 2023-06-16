In less than a week, Victor Wembanyama will have his name called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as the San Antonio Spurs will be selecting him first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

A generational talent, Wembanyama is one of the best draft prospects to ever enter the league and he's put on a show all year long overseas for Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A league. However, as good as the French big man is, he was unable to lift his team to a championship, as they got swept in the French League Finals.

Playing in all three games, Wembanyama averaged 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. After losing this series, the projected top draft pick discussed his time playing professionally in France and the challenge that awaits him in the NBA.

“I feel like I’m closing part of my life, but for my loved ones too,” Wembanyama said via EuroHoops. “It’s the end of one stage and the beginning of a new one. Everyone congratulated me for what I did this year and wished me good luck for the future. I’m prepared for the NBA, I have no worries.”

There really isn't any reason he should worry, As Wembanyama is going to enter the NBA as arguably a Top-25 player in the league. He has the length and instincts to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the future Spurs big man has a complete arsenal on the offensive-end of the floor in terms of playing out on the perimeter and in the post.

While he would have liked the season to end in a championship, Wembanyama's focus is now on the NBA and there is no doubt that he will make his presence felt from the very first game he plays.