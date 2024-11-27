Some beefs never die, as evidenced by Charles Barkley and the city of San Antonio. During Tuesday's “Inside the NBA” broadcast, Barkley said this about Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, via ClutchPoints' insider Brett Siegel. “He’s the only guy in San Antonio who can’t gain any weight.”



Wembanyama gained some weight in the offseason, going from 210 pounds in his rookie season to 235 pounds. When he came into the league, many big men had their way physically with the Spurs rookie. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic were two of the biggest comparisons for the French phenom. However, their physicality proved to be too much during his rookie season. Fast forward to his sophomore season, and that physicality has been more present.

Still, it didn't disrupt Barkley from commenting on Wembanyama's weight. However, the former MVP makes an intriguing point about the Spurs big man. For instance, both Jokic and Embiid are close to 300 pounds. That size makes them virtually unstoppable in the paint when combined with their skills, of course. Although Wembanyama operates more like a guard or a forward, being a go-to guy in the paint would be huge.

Victor Wembanyama will continue Charles Barkley's rivalry with the Spurs

The beef began with Barkley in 2014 when he fired back at a fan talking about the weight of women from San Antonio. He was referring to the churros that are highly looked upon in the city. After trying some, Barkley said he understood what the hype was about. Regardless, it's been a jab for him for the last decade.

The Spurs are already more successful this season than they were in the 2023-24 season. Although Wembanyama has improved, the Spurs trading for Chris Paul has made a huge impact on the team. His acumen as a coach on the court will truly help the San Antonio cornerstone flourish. Even Paul said he's never played with a big like Wembanyama before. With the increased success, Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew will likely talk about the franchise.

As long as the Spurs have the big fella, they'll likely be a discussion point throughout the NBA. For Barkley, any chance he can get at having some fun, he'll gladly take it. The final season on Turner Sports could incite many more jabs at San Antonio from Barkley. Although they're moving to ESPN in 2025, it might be one last dance for Barkley and his comments about the city.