Although we're days away from the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the trade buzz around Chris Paul has already commenced. Paul signed with the Spurs on a one-year, $11 million deal on July 7th as he joined a San Antonio team looking to build themselves back into a contender around Victor Wembanyama. Paul is on the tail end of his career so the move seemed to make sense, as the future Hall-of-Fame point guard can help the young Spurs team get over the hump in the Western Conference and learn how to win.

But, per the latest episode of ESPN's Hoop Collective podcast, Paul's name is one we all should be monitoring in the trade market.

“For a guy like Chris Paul who at this point in his career is not trying to play on a team that’s whatever number they end up at is not ultimately in contention, it makes sense for him to be on a team that’s in contention in a few months,” ESPN NBA Insider Tim Bontemps said.

Brian Windhorst, the host of Hoop Collective, cautioned curious NBA fans who might think that they're implying that Paul will be dealt anytime soon.

“And to be clear, the Spurs are not intending for that to happen, but the number that he signed for, there’s a reason that he wanted that number.”

Fellow ESPN NBA Insider Tim McMahon followed up, saying, “It left options open. Also was he going to get that much from somewhere else anyways.”

Windhorst then made the point that although he just signed with the Spurs, there was a reason they agreed to sign him for that $11 million deal in terms of trading him if necessary.

“No I agree but why $11 million, why not 13, why not 8. He got basically the most he could get with keeping that door open.”

The line of thinking makes sense. At 39, Paul only has a few more opportunities to compete for a championship before he calls it quits on his career. Playing with a possible generational player is surely a plus and possibly motivated him to join the Spurs, Paul could look to play for a championship contender and he and the Spurs could work out a trade before the trade deadline in February.

But, as of now, Paul seems committed to playing for the Spurs. He dazzled in his pre-season debut alongside Wembanyama, even throwing him an alley-oop that is a great preview of what's to come during the season.