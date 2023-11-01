San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama dressed up as Slenderman before the team's Halloween game against the Phoenix Suns. Shaquille O'Neal, however, did not understand the costume. Charles Barkley proceeded to roast Shaq on NBA on TNT, via ClutchPoints.

Charles Barkley: "You don't know Slenderman?!" Shaq: "No, I do not." Chuck: "That's because you've never been slim." Chuck roasting Shaq for not knowing the costume Victor Wembanyama wore for Halloween 😭 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/O0t9UnWXHP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2023

Kenny Smith began by stating how he thought the costume was “cool.” Ernie Johnson confirmed it was indeed Victor Wembanyama. Shaq then asked “who” it was, in reference to the costume.

This led to Barkley roasting Shaq.

Barkley: “You don't know Slenderman?”

Shaq: “No, I do not.”

Barkley: “That's because you've never been slim.”

For those who may not be aware, Shaq and Barkley go back and forth all show long. There is rarely ever any hard feelings between the two though.

As for the game itself, the Spurs shocked the Suns and won 115-114.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs upset Suns

San Antonio improved their record to 2-2 with the thrilling victory. Keldon Johnson led the charge with 27 points to go along with four assists. Wembanyama posted 18 points and eight rebounds.

The game had a controversial ending with a no-call on what could have been a Kevin Durant foul. Nevertheless, the loss concluded what was a forgettable day for Arizona sports, as the Arizona Diamondbacks were defeated in Game 4 of the World Series versus the Texas Rangers as well.

The Spurs and Suns will play again on Thursday night. Durant and Phoenix will look to rebound following their devastating defeat, while Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio will attempt to build momentum off the win.